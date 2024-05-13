CENTRAL NEW YORK – Even with most of the Salt City Athletic Conference Metro division schedule behind them, track and field teams at Cicero-North Syracuse and Liverpool remained quite active.

The Northstars had a non-league meet last Wednesday against Auburn, with the girls rolling to a 98-32 victory and the boys toppling the Maroons 84-56.

Jaydin Mackey went 14.76 seconds to Morgan Hayes’ 15.03 in the girls 100-meter hurdles before she won the 100-meter dash in 12.30, while Hayes would win twice in field events, going 17 feet 2 inches in the long jump and 33’5” to edge Selena Moreno (32’10”) in the triple jump.

Brigid Gill was first in both the discus (76’10”) and shot put (25’9 1/2”), while Grace Murray took the 200-meter dash in 26.20 seconds and Aaliyah McDonald beat the field in the 400 hurdles in 1:17.53.

Stephanie Todd, second in the 200, helped Murray, Alexa Belknap and Camryn Jacob get first in the 4×400 relay in 4:21.04 after a 4×100 relay where Mackey, Todd, Murray and Hayes tore to a time of 50.08 seconds.

The boys meet had Joe Main throw the discus 144’6” and have a top shot put toss of 46’1”, while Anthony Johnson passed 40 feet in the triple jump (40’ 1/2”) and went 18’10” to win the long jump.

On the track, Davine Bennett beat Derick Hicks, 23.14 seconds to 23.50, in the 200 after he won the 100 in 11.08 seconds. Andrew Potter got first in the 110 hurdles in 16.22 as Ben Rose won the 400 hurdles in 1:06.15 Tyler Graham won the 800 in 2:00.79.

In last Wednesday’s meet against Henninger, the Liverpool boys won 84-48 led by a relay sweep as Antonio Rivera, Maltrim Ramadani, Antonio Wilson and Rondell Cunningham won the 4×100 in 45.58 seconds.

Ramadani, paired with Roman Murray, Evan Slater and Aundreas McLaughlin ran the 4×400 in 3:45.70, with Murray, Brian Juston, Jacob Goss and Jackson Allen first in the 4×800.

JayJay Ngabe had the top shot put throw of 37’4 1/2”, with Andrew Murphy clearing 5’8” to win the high jump and the Warriors dominating the track races.

Murray was first in the 400 sprint in 55.7, while Ramadani edged Brayden Smith, 1:04 flat to 1:04.1, in the 400 hurdles as Antonio Rivera went 11.6 in the 100 sprint and Taj Ryan took the 110 hurdles in 17.3. Brady Ruediger was first in the 3,200 in 11:14 flat ahead of Josh Vang, who took the 1,600 as Ian Sherlock went 2:11 in the 800.