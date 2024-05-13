ONONDAGA COUNTY – Firmly entrenched in second place in the Salt City Athletic Conference Metro division behind Fayetteville-Manlius Green, the Cicero-North Syracuse Blue girls golf team wanted to, at the very least, make sure it stayed there.

The key to it for the Northstars was knocking off F-M’s other team. F-M White hosted last Monday’s match at Green Lakes, and C-NS Blue got the best of those Hornets 194-209.

Pulling away for individual honors, Isabella Borte shot a 41 for nine holes, well clear of the 48 from Abby Hildreth. Lindsey Kubala added a 51 behind the 50 from F-M White’s Emma Li as Chloe Tice contributed a 56.

C-NS Green was 2-6 on the season but added to its win total last Monday at Greens at Beaumont by taking out Baldwinsville’s younger White squad 221-245.

Jessica Barnes, shooting 47, was eight strokes ahead of the low total of 55 by the Bees’ Kate McManus. Three other Northstars – Meghan Spink, Bethany Brandt (57 each) and Grace DiOrio (60) – beat out Mia Cummings’ 61 as Mariah Wanken had a 63 and Mija Beganovic added a 66.

A day later, though, C-NS Green lost to F-M Green, who set a team record in a 162-215 decision. Barnes shot 49, which all six Hornets players equaled or bettered, led by 40s from Gabby Dardis and Lizzy Noel. Brandt shot 52, with Spink’s 56 beating out a 58 from Sofia Normanly.

Then it was Liverpool’s turn to face C-NS Green on Wednesday afternoon at Hickory Hills, where the Warriors were able to defeat the Northstars 179-189.

Harper Foriero and Maddie Turck went 1-2 for the Warriors, Foriero shooting 39 and Turck 41 ahead of the 45 from Barnes. Chloe Jaquin’s 49 and Sophia Puccia’s 50 helped Liverpool hang on as the Northstars saw Spink, with a 47, beat out rounds from Normanly (48) and Katie Bouziden (49).

Earlier in the week, Liverpool took a 163-197 defeat to West Genesee at Hickory Hills. Foriero shot a 43, beaten by the WG duo of Sophia Simiele (36) and Maddie Barstow (39), while Turck had a 45.Jaquin (54) and Naiah Lyons (55) were behind Wildcats Hollis Pfeiffer and Madalyn Lauricella (44 each).