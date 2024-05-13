CENTRAL NEW YORK – No New York State opponent had defeated the Cicero-North Syracuse girls lacrosse team in 2024 – until last week, anyway.

When it did happen, it was Penfield, from Section V, who pulled it off, proving that its no. 8 state ranking was far from a fluke as it held off the visiting Northstars 8-7 in last Monday night’s action.

Holding an 11-1 record and no. 3 state ranking, C-NS found itself in just the kind of game it does not want, one where the tempo is slowed down and the opposition possesses a capable, consistent defense.

Accustomed to having multiple players with multiple goals, the Northstars had just one player, Mackenzie Prentice, score twice. Five others – Natalie Wilson, Sophia Nesci, Brooke Molchanoff, Marissa Doty and Miabella Gates – had goals.

Emma Alexander’s three goals paced Penfield, with Regan Sercu adding two goals and the Patriots only allowing 12 shots overall.

Tough as this defeat was, it also fired up C-NS, for when it returned three nights later at Mike Messere Field it took apart state Class B no. 5-ranked West Genesee in a 16-7 win nearly identical to the 15-4 romp it had over the Wildcats earlier this season.

All of it started with Gabby Putman, who struggled with draws against Penfield, but here grabbed 14 of them, which led to more possessions and to Putman herself netting a game-high four goals.

Molchanoff notched four assists and scored twice, with Elizabeth Smith and Ella Grotto also converting twice. Nesci had a goal and two assists, with Prentice and Gates both earning one goal and one assist. Wilson, Doty and Graham added goals.

Liverpool, who has taken two regular-season defeats to C-NS, nearly upended West Genese, taking a 7-6 defeat to the Wildcats two days before C-NS met them.

Having gained confidence from playing WG close in an 11-8 loss in April, the Warriors took more shots during the game, only to have Wildcats goalie Allie Hanlon stop 11 of 17, ultimately the difference-maker amid a tough defensive battle.

Mia Berthoff led the Warriors with three goals and one assist. Maura Woods converted twice, the other goal going to Lauren Sacco. For the Wildcats, Ashleigh Blanding scored three goals, helped by two goals from Maddie Ryder.

Another close game followed at Fayetteville-Manlius on Thursday night, again decided by one goal – and again going against the Warriors as it fell to the Hornets 12-11.

Between Berthoff’s three goals and four assists and Gianna Carbone’s four goals, Liverpool produced well as Sacco and Woods both scored twice, assists going to Cali Brancato and Isabelle Akley. F-M was led by Taylor Novack and Kathryn McNany getting four goals apiece as Julianna Cogliandro, with a goal and four assists, surpassed 200 career points.

In Saturday’s action, Liverpool again lost a close one, this time 13-11 to Section V’s Webster Thomas, who doubled up the Warriors 8-4 in the first half and then held on in the late going.

Berthoff nearly carried Liverpool (5-9) to victory, pouring in seven goals and assisting on three others. Sacco scored twice, with Woods getting a goal and two assists as Kara Baroody had the other goal and Gianna Tantalo finished with 10 saves.