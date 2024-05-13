ONONDAGA COUNTY – Though all of the area’s girls flag football teams have endured plenty of ups and down in their inaugural season, Baldwinsville has, for the most part, stayed on a steady course.

Even a pair of defeats has not derailed the Bees too much, as it’s followed both of them with shutouts, the fourth and fifth time B’ville has kept an opponent off the board this spring.

The 13-2 defeat to Syracuse East on May 1 was followed, two days later, by a 12-0 win over Cicero-North Syracuse, keeping the Bees atop the Division I standings.

Then, after last Wednesday’s game with Liverpool that saw a 25-12 defeat to the same Warriors side it blanked 26-0 in mid-April, B’ville was back home last Saturday to face Oneida.

Again, defenses ruled in this game most of the way, but the Bees did manage a first-half touchdown, then scored again on a pass with 8:52 to play that produced the final winning margin of 13-0.

This historic regular season concludes Monday against Syracuse West and then be quickly followed, late this week, by the Section III playoffs, with the title game scheduled for Friday night.

Before the weather turned wet again, each of the Baldwinsville girls golf teams engaged in important matches against a series of SCAC Metro division opponents.

B’ville Red welcomed undefeated Fayetteville-Manlius Green to Timber Banks last Monday afternoon, and despite some solid scores still took a 182-202 defeat to the Hornets, who were led by Maya Moody shooting 44 and 45s from Gabby Dardis and Lindsay Chong.

B’ville White faced Cicero-North Syracuse Green last Monday at Greens at Beaumont, where it lost, 221-245, to the Northstars.

Kate McManus had a 55, second among individuals behind the 47 from C-NS Green’s Jessica Barnes. Three others – Meghan Spink, Bethany Brandt (57 each) and Grace DiOrio (60) – beat out Mia Cummings’ 61 as Mariah Wamken had a 63 and Mija Beganovic added a 66.

Then, after four days of rest, B’ville White met F-M’s White team on Friday and fell to the Hornets 143-167. Ward shot a 37, just two behind the low round of 35 from the Hornets’ Gretchen Brien and Jayme Palmara, while Wamken shot 41. McManus shot a 44 ahead of two rounds of 45 from Cummings and Livia Zoanetti as Beganovic (46) and Paige Enright (48) followed.