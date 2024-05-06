CENTRAL NEW YORK – Ever since they played an epochal Section III Class A championship game in 2021, the girls lacrosse rivalry between Baldwinsville and Cicero-North Syracuse has only got more intense.

The Bees’ recent success, including a 2022 state title, has motivated the Northstars, who this spring has bolted to a perfect mark against local teams and, at 9-1, sat at no. 2 in the state Class A rankings.

By contrast, B’ville had just one its first game of the season at Shenendehowa April 27 to break a rare eight-game skid, and quickly discovered, in last Tuesday’s game at Bragman Stadium, just how much of a gap stood between them.

C-NS defeated the Bees 20-7, its speed and skill far too much for B’ville to contain as four different players would record hat tricks.

Leading the way, Sophia Nesci scored six times and got two assists. Brooke Molchanoff, Natalie Wilson and Kaelyn Reid had three goals apiece, Molchanoff adding a pair of assists. Miabella Gates earned a goal and two assists.

When B’ville was able to possess the ball and attack, Lea Otts scored four times, more than half her team’s output. Peyton Dyl had two goals and one assist, while Sierra Natoli had the other goal and Reagan Ratliff had an assist.

And it would not get easier for the Bees on Thursday night, going to a West Genesee side that beat them 9-7 on April 16 and had only improved in the two weeks since.

Defense ruled on this night and B’ville was on the receiving end of it, taking a 12-3 defeat where it was held under 10 shots by a strong Wildcats back line that protected Allie Hanlon, who made six saves.

Otts was involved in all three scoring plays, netting two goals and finding Ratliff for the other goal. Maria Snyder led WG’s efforts by pouring in five goals as Ashleigh Blanding and Maddie Ryder both scored twice.

Back home Saturday afternoon to face state Class D no. 4-ranked South Jefferson, the Bees were far closer here than in the previous two games, yet still found itself on the wrong end of a 10-6 decision.

The Spartans outscored B’ville 5-3 in each half, steady and consistent with six different goal-scorers, none finding the net more than twice. Only Otts scored twice for the Bees, single goals going to Dyl, Jaya Madigan and Isabella Seabast, with Addison Garcia adding an assist. South Jefferson goalie Anna Hobbs stopped eight of 14 shots.

B’ville is home again Tuesday to face Fayetteville-Manlius and goes to Section V’s Victor on Saturday afternoon as the latter half of a doubleheader where the boys start it by facing the Blue Devils at 12:30.