CHITTENANGO – What is always a peak of the season for the Chittenango boys and girls track and field teams is when it welcomes so many of Central New York’s top athletes to its late-April invitational meet.

So it happened on a sun-filled Friday afternoon, and the Bears would have some strong finishes while Cazenovia tied for seventh in the boys event with 27 points.

Eight of the Cazenovia points came from Wyatt Scott, who nearly won the pentathlon. Earning 2,575 points, Scott beat everyone except Cicero-North Syracuse’s Andrew Potter, who won with 2,692.

Braden Carnahan also had a runner-up finish for the Lakers, going 17.33 seconds in the 110 high hurdles to only trail the 16.73 from Baldwinsville’s Jackson Creelman. Carnahan added a fourth-place long jump of 19 feet 3 inches.

Jake Woolbert was 10th in the featured Fleet Feet Mile in 4:45.30 as Finn Worthington was seventh in the pole vault, clearing 9 feet, to go with a seventh-place long jump of 18’5 1/2” and Judah Ossont was sixth in the triple jump with 40’2”.

Hannah Wagner nearly gave the Chittenango girls a victory in the 400 hurdles. Wagner’s time of 1:07.82 was less than a second behind the winning 1:07.03 from C-NS’s Grace Murray.

Wagner also went 14’11” in the long jump for fifth place and was ninth in the 100-meter dash in 13.25 seconds as Laura Powers ran to third in the full-field mile in 5:43.13.

On the boys end, Chittenango was fifth in the 4×800 relay in 9:31.59 and sixth in the 4×400 relay in 3:52.05. Robert Pierce went 11.85 seconds in the 100-meter dash to get eighth place for Chittenango, while Alex Scheidelman was 10th in the 110 hurdles in 19.96.

Solomon Mullin, topping 8 feet 6 inches in the pole vault, gained 10th place. Ethan Lavier was 12th in the full-field mile, with the Bears 11th in the 4×100 in 50.70 seconds.