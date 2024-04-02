ONONDAGA COUNTY – A combination of weather and scheduling meant that the Cicero-North Syracuse and Liverpool girls lacrosse teams would have the same opposition for their respective 2024 season openers.

Liverpool was supposed to begin March 22 against New Hartford, but a winter snowstorm forced a postponement, so the Warriors would have to wait nine days before it took the field for game action.

In the meantime, C-NS would get underway last Wednesday night, welcoming Westhill to Bragman Stadium, and proved steady and strong in a 14-7 victory over the Warriors.

From the control of draws to steadily converting its scoring chances, the Northstars worked its way to an 8-4 advantage and then nearly doubled that advantage, with Mackenzie Prentice at the forefront.

Prentice finished with five goals and one assist, Sophia Nesci adding a three-goal hat trick of her own to go with an assist and Liz Smith finding the net twice.

Brooke Molchanoff and Gabby Putman each got a pair of assists. Molchanoff, Marissa Doty, Bella Gates and Natalie Wilson had one goal apiece as Jilly Howell, in goal, recorded five saves.

Then it was Liverpool’s turn against Westhill on Saturday afternoon. It proved closer, and led by Kara Rosenberger, Westhill was able to prevail by an 11-9 margin.

Try as it could, Liverpool could not contain Rosenberger, who netted six goals after she had three against C-NS, helped by two goals apiece from Rosie Mahoney and Sophia Lasher.

Leading Liverpool’s attack, Addyson Graham and Caitlyn Guilfoil each scored three times. Mia Berthoff, Lilia Hertweck and Addison Sullivan had single goals as Hertwick added an assist.