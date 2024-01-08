CENTRAL NEW YORK – As it headed into 2024, the Baldwinsville ice hockey team knew many more big tests awaited them, starting with its trip to Allyn Arena in Skaneateles to play in last weekend’s Duke Schneider Memorial Tournament.

In the opening session Friday night, B’ville was able to pull out a 3-2 victory over Section VI’s Williamsville East, displaying its staying power along the way.

An early 1-0 advantage went away, but after Williamsville East tied it, the Bees converted twice in the final period to pull it out and got a tremendous performance from goaltender Nate Sotherden, who stopped 31 of the 33 shots he faced.

Brody Clookey, Brady Garcia and Casey Gilbert put in B’ville’s goals, with assists credited to Conner Bourque and Michael Gregoire.

Then, in the featured game, the state’s top two-ranked Division II teams met in a rematch of the 2023 state final, but unlike that game Pelham came out on top, beating host Skaneateles in another 3-2 decision.

Due to weather concerns, instead of a final and consolation game the two local teams, B’ville and Skaneateles, would face one another, and the Bees would take a 4-1 defeat to the Lakers.

Not until the third period did B’ville get on the board with Dan Hinman’s goal assisted by Trevor Sutton, by which point Skaneateles had already built a 3-0 advantage and overcame 28 saves from the other Bees goalie, Nate Bice. Sean Kerwick (two assists) and Andrew Gaglione (one goal, one assist) led a balanced Lakers attack as Luke Mizro, Jack Marquardt and Casey Morrissey had the other goals.

The Bees came to Skaneateles more than a week after its previous outing, a similar trip to Casey Park where, tied going into the third period against Auburn, it picked the right time to break out on offense and beat the Maroons, again by a score of 4-1.

They were scoreless until the second period, when Auburn got on the board with John Pineau’s goal, assisted by Aiden Tomandi and Evan Moore.

But it was one of just 14 shots by the Maroons, who leaned on its own defense and goaltender Jonah Young to keep the game close – which he did, ultimately getting 29 saves.

Despite Young’s efforts, B’ville jumped out in front, 2-1, early in the third period and tacked on a pair of insurance goals, led by Gregoire and Rocco Weaver, who each got one goal and one assist. Garcia found the net, as did Bourque. Mitch Burlingame, Tyler Michalek and Alessio McGrane each had one assist.

Sitting at 5-4 after the Schneider Tournament, B’ville reunites with reigning state Division I champion West Genesee Tuesday at Shove Park for their first showdown since last winter’s Section III Division I final. Then the Bees come back home Thursday to face another state-ranked opponent, Rome Free Academy.