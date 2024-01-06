SYRACUSE – Just as it did throughout December, the Cicero-North Syracuse girls indoor track and field team proved impossible to catch in its first meet of 2024.

The Northstars earned 151.5 points to earn a victory in Saturday’s morning session of the John Arcaro Memorial at SRC Arena, while Liverpool took second place, its 71 points just ahead of the 70.5 from third-place Cazenovia.

C-NS swept all the relays, capping it in the 4×200 when Grace Murray, Eva Farone, Stephanie Todd and Jaydin Mackey went one minute, 47.42 seconds, ahead of the 1:50.42 from Liverpool’s Mia Wright, Mikayla Greene, Maddie Devendorf and Nahla Battle-Crenshaw.

Katy Harbold, Eliana Ballagh, Maddie Frisch and Sophia Graham beat the field in the 4×800 relay in 10:02.10, with Liverpool’s Taylor Page, Charlotte Warner, Kaitlyn Hotaling and Addison Ziegler a close second in 10:06.78. In the 4×400, Marissa Doty, Gabby Putman, Camryn Jacob and Brianna Melfi won in 4:17.77.

Morgan Hayes got 28 points from two wins and a second. In 8.64 seconds, Hayes prevailed in the 55-meter hurdles, with Murray fifth in 9.48.

Moving to the triple jump, Hayes won by going 36 feet 6 ½ inches, more than a foot ahead of the field that included Aaliyah McDonald (32’10 ¼”) was fifth. Hayes added a second-place long jump of 17’1” as Jasmine Ayre (16’5”) was fourth.

Setting a new personal mark in the high jump, Anna Eells cleared 5 feet 7 inches as no one else topped 5’4”.

Kennedy Jones would go 5:07.55 to prevail in the 1,500-meter run. Cameron Sisk went 11:19.89 for second place in the 3,000-meter run, while Maria Sanfilippo was second in the weight throw with 34’9 ½”. Mackey was third (7.45 seconds) and Doty fourth (7.59) in the 55-meter dash. Jacob took fifth and Callie Bednarski sixth in the 600-meter run.

Though Page was second in the 4×800, she gave Liverpool a victory in the 1,000-meter run, going 3:03.69 as Harbold was third in 3:07.09, ahead of Hotaling in fifth (3:11.52) and Warner in sixth (3:13.78).

Wright, in 42.90 seconds, rose to second in the 300-meter dash, with McDonald third in 44.23 and Devendorf (44.98) fifth. Wright was seventh and Battle-Crenshaw eighth in the 55 sprint.

Layla Pearl Collins, topping 8 feet, was second in the pole vault as C-NS had Annie Capone third and Natta Luangaphay sixth. Katie Martin took fourth and Paige Baker seventh in the 3,000, with Ziegler sixth in the 1,500. Taima Tearney had a sixth-place high jump of 4’10”.

Meanwhile, in the boys edition of the Arcaro meet, C-NS had 94 points and Liverpool 76, but that put them second and third, respectively, behind Cazenovia’s winning total of 104.

Camron Ingram, completing a C-NS sweep of the 55 hurdles, took it in a season-best 7.44 seconds as Jaiden Tagliarano was sixth and Xander Provost seventh. Ingram added a fourth in the 300 in 37.35 as Provost rose to third in the high jump, clearing 5’8”, and Matthew Jordan (5’6”) was fifth.

Joe Main’s shot put of 48’1 ¾” put him more than six feet ahead of South Jefferson’s Macon Kingsley (41’6 ½”) as Austin Bryan was eighth and George Harrington ninth. Ethan Matthews got seventh in the weight throw with 42’4 ¾”.

Again leading Liverpool’s efforts, Ny’Quez Madison had a winning long jump of 20’7 ½” as only two other jumpers even topped 19 feet, while his triple jump of 42’6 ½” edged the 42’1 ½” from Syracuse ITC’s Trystan Bey.Madison was also sixth in the 55 sprint behind the Northstars’ Derick Hicks (6.94) in fourth place.

Liverpool won the 4×800 by having Nate Aurello, Joshua Vang, Roman Murray and Ian Sherlock posting 8:42.07, well clear of a field where C-NS (9:07.39) was third to go with a second in the 4×200 in 1:38.49.

Then Murray was victorious in the 1,000, edging C-NS’s Tyler Graham, 2:43.98 to 2:44.48, while Dante Melfi (2:45.88) finished fourth. Brady Ruediger got to second place in the 3,200-meter run in 10:09.23, with Mason Dineen sixth and J.T. Goss seventh behind C-NS’s Joe Massett (10:41.77) in fifth place.

Vang took third in the 1,600-meter run in 4:50.25, with Davis Farrell fifth and Jackson Allen sixth as the Northstars’ Rhett Andrews got fourth place. Sherlock went 1:30.94 for sixth place in the 600 and Kaden Bickford was seventh (8’6”) in the pole vault.