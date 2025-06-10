Cazenovia Rowing Club to host annual pancake breakfast

CAZENOVIA — The Cazenovia Rowing Club will host its annual Pancake Breakfast on July 4 in Lakeland Park from 8 to 11 a.m. The cost of the breakfast is $10 for adults, $6 for children, and $30 for a family of four (two adults and two children).

“Our pancake breakfast has become a Fourth of July tradition for so many families in Cazenovia,” said Carlie Hanson, the club’s president.

The breakfast consists of sausage, coffee, juice, and plain, blueberry, and gluten-free pancakes.

Attendees will also have an opportunity to try out a rowing machine and enter raffles for items donated by local businesses. Proceeds from the event will go towards the maintenance of boats and other equipment to help keep the crews safe while on the water.

“This is our only fundraising event of the year,” said Hanson. “We truly appreciate all of the support the community has shown us over the 20 years we have been running this event.”