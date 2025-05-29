Cazenovia Rowing Club to hold annual learn to row event

CAZENOVIA — The Cazenovia Rowing Club will hold its annual Learn to Row on Saturday, June 7 from 9 a.m. until noon at the club’s docks located in Gypsy Bay Park.

The session will provide adults ages 18 years and up with an opportunity to learn about the equipment utilized in rowing, become familiar with the terminology associated with the sport, and take a seat in a boat with experienced rowers. Those interested in pursuing the sport will have the opportunity to join a coached summer program run by the club where they will learn how to move the boat across the lake as a team.

Cazenovia Rowing Club offers a variety of rowing opportunities, from purely recreational rowing to competitive programs. In the fall, interested members can compete in regattas from Rochester to Boston.

The Learn to Row is free. Please wear snug fitting clothing, socks and sneakers, or Crocs (no flip flops), use sunscreen, and bring a hat and water bottle.

Parking is free in the Gypsy Bay parking lot, located across from the Lorenzo State Historic Site on Rt 20/92.