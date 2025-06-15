Festive flybys

VILLAGE OF LIVERPOOL – More than 50 well-restored and historically significant race boats from 10 states plus Canada will roar across Onondaga Lake this weekend as the Syracuse Vintage Race Boat Regatta takes place at Willow Bay June 21-22.

Hydroplane boats with outboard engines up to the Grand Prix class with full-blown big blocks will display speeds ranging from 70 to 140 miles per hour.

This event is sanctioned by the American Power Boat Association, whose Vintage and Historic Division has helped bring racing history back to life. Although the APBA previously supported hydroplane races at Onondaga Lake from 2012 to 2014, this year marks a new chapter reigniting the thrill of vintage racing in Central New York.

The regatta will be preceded by a driver meet-and-greet, at 6 p.m. Friday, June 20 at the Liverpool Elks Lodge on Hayes Road. A regatta dinner will be served at the lodge at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 21.

Event organizers Butch Sturtz and Rick Shannon have been planning the regatta for 11 months.

“We’ve worked diligently to bring the finest fleet of boats and drivers to Liverpool to entertain and educate the public on these unique vessels,” Shannon said. “Our event is shaping up to be the largest vintage regatta on the East Coast circuit.”

There is no admission charge to watch the hydroplane boat flybys, and fans can also enjoy food trucks, wine, beer and music.

The regatta’s opening ceremony is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, followed by all-day flybys. The action starts Sunday at 9 a.m. and runs through 4:30 p.m.

The public will also have a chance to get up close and personal with the boats and drivers in the Pit Area during the lunch break and after the flybys.

Presented by Visit Syracuse and the Onondaga County Parks Department and hosted by the Empire State Vintage Race Boat Club, the regatta will benefit the Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital.

More than a dozen business sponsors are supporting the regatta including Liverpool taverns The Retreat and The Cobblestone; visitsyracuse.com/blog/post/syracuse-vintage-raceboat-regatta/.