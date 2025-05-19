Parade resurrected

VILLAGE OF LIVERPOOL – Dr. Mike Romano is praying for clear skies on Monday morning, May 26. The retired Liverpool dentist is chairman of the village’s Memorial Day Parade Committee which was formed by Mayor Stacy Finney after the 2024 event was canceled due to a lack of adequate police staffing.

This year the Liverpool Police Department has hired six more full-time officers so the parade can proceed. American Legion Post 188 will kick off the event with its annual remembrance ceremony event at 9 a.m. Monday, May 26, at Johnson Park, followed by the parade starting about 10 a.m. at Washington Park.

The ceremony, which recognizes all the local deceased veterans, is coordinated by Post 188 officials Ken Palmer and Mike Hart.

Weather question

Extended weather forecasts published last week indicated that Monday would be “partly cloudy with showers, but later forecasts promised a “partly sunny” day.

Romano and his committee – First Ward Town Councilor Haley Downs, Lana Dyer, Mike Hart and Laurie Rizzo – are hoping against hope that the rain will hold off that day at least until the afternoon.

If the parade commences as planned it will take a new route to the Village Cemetery. The parade starts at the corner of First and Cypress streets, travels down first to Tulip Street; up Tulip until turning left on Oswego Street, before turning right on Fifth Street, at the cemetery. There will be the traditional short service in the cemetery.

Grand Marshal Smorol

Leading the parade – immediately behind the police escort – will be its grand marshal, Syracuse Mets General Manager Jason Smorol and team mascot Scooch.

“I am so happy that the parade is back and honored to be asked to be the grand marshal,” Smorol said. “I remember so many Memorial Days when Rachel and I would put the kids in the wagon to go to the parade, and to me this is part of what makes this village such a great place to live.”

The parade committee has signed up more than two dozen units to participate. That includes the village police and fire department, two bands – the Liverpool High School Marching Band including both high school and middle school musicians and The Unity Street Band, led by Liverpool High alumna Melissa Gardiner.

Retired barber Dave Detlor who is a WWII veteran who fought in the Battle of the Bulge will ride in the parade, as will dozens of youngsters with decorated bicycles, Butch Strutz will show off his vintage hydro racing boat, Lady Chesapeake along with representatives of the Onondaga Yacht Club, numerous antique cars and many Boy and Girl Scout troops.

Unity Street Band

The Unity Street Band will pull up as the parade’s final unit.

“This is a New Orleans-style second line band,” Romano said. “The concept is, as the band passes the spectators are encouraged to join the parade and walk along behind the musicians to Fifth Street.”

The parade culminates with a brief cemetery ceremony that traditionally includes a bugle playing “Taps.”

A post-parade event at the Tulip Street side of Johnson Park will feature the judging of the decorated bicycles starts. The judges are Smorol, Finney and Assemblywoman Pamela Hunter.

If the rain holds off, the fun will continue with six food trucks and live music at Johnson Park.

“The food trucks are all local,” Romano said.

The vehicles will sell food from Antonio’s, Heid’s, the Home Team Pub, the Kabob House, Rocky’s Pub and PB&J’s.

The high school band will perform on the stage that afternoon conducted by marching band director Jim Dumas. The student musicians are expected to join forces with the Liverpool Community Band for a few patriotic numbers.