Salina Library to host May events for children and teens

SALINA LIBRARY – For more information or to register for programs, visit the Events Calendar at www.salinalibrary.org or call 315-454-4524.

Early Learners Story Time

Tuesday, May 6, 13, 20, 27 from 11 a.m. – noon

Make learning fun! Your child will learn early literacy and social skills with stories, rhymes, and songs. For ages 2-4 years old.

Toddlers Explore

Wednesday, May 7, 14, 21, 28 from 11 a.m. – noon

What do you do with a wiggly toddler? Bring them to the library for songs, stories, and activities to explore. For ages 1.5-3 years old.

Salina Teen Warriors

Tuesday, May 6 from 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Teens, pick up an application at the front desk to join our Teen Advisory Group. Help brainstorm and create activities for the library.

Pajama Story Time

Thursday, May 8 from 6-7 p.m.

Children ages 3-6, wear your comfiest pajamas for a special night-time story time and craft.

LEGO Club

Wednesday, May 14 from 4-5 p.m.

Do you love LEGOs? Join us as we build, build, build! For ages 5-12.

Teens Silent Book Club

Thursday, May 22 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Read whatever you want- print books, eBooks, audiobooks, comic books. Bring a book or pick one from the library. Settle in and read silently. Snacks provided. There will be time to socialize – or just hang out and read.

Friday Crafternoon

Friday, May 16 from 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Families can drop in for crafting fun. For children ages 4-12.