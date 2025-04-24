Friday, April 25, 2025
Salina Library to host May events for children and teens

by Eagle Newsroom
April 24, 2025
in Library News, Star Review

SALINA LIBRARY – For more information or to register for programs, visit the Events Calendar at www.salinalibrary.org  or call 315-454-4524.
Early Learners Story Time
Tuesday, May 6, 13, 20, 27 from 11 a.m. – noon
Make learning fun! Your child will learn early literacy and social skills with stories, rhymes, and songs. For ages 2-4 years old.
Toddlers Explore
Wednesday, May 7, 14, 21, 28 from 11 a.m. – noon
What do you do with a wiggly toddler? Bring them to the library for songs, stories, and activities to explore. For ages 1.5-3 years old.
Salina Teen Warriors
Tuesday, May 6 from 4:30-5:30 p.m.
Teens, pick up an application at the front desk to join our Teen Advisory Group.  Help brainstorm and create activities for the library.
Pajama Story Time
Thursday, May 8 from 6-7 p.m.
Children ages 3-6, wear your comfiest pajamas for a special night-time story time and craft.
LEGO Club
Wednesday, May 14 from 4-5 p.m.
Do you love LEGOs?  Join us as we build, build, build!  For ages 5-12.
Teens Silent Book Club
Thursday, May 22 from 6-7:30 p.m.
Read whatever you want- print books, eBooks, audiobooks, comic books.  Bring a book or pick one from the library. Settle in and read silently.  Snacks provided. There will be time to socialize – or just hang out and read.
Friday Crafternoon
Friday, May 16 from 3:30-4:30 p.m.
Families can drop in for crafting fun. For children ages 4-12.

