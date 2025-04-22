Annual Flamingo Flocking held

The Cicero Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary will hold its annual Flamingo Flocking, with flamingos “out and about” from May 1 to June 30.

Flocking, removal and relocation fees are:

$10 donation – A trained technician will place the flock

$10 donation – A trained technician will remove the flock

$10 donation – A trained technician will remove and relocate the flock to a friend of your choice

$10 donation – Flocking insurance will protect your home from future flockings

For more information contact Cathy Barling at 315-699-3160 or cathy.barling@ cicerofd.org.