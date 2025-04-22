Tuesday, April 22, 2025
Annual Flamingo Flocking held

by Eagle Newsroom
April 22, 2025
in Nonprofits, Star Review
submitted photo

The Cicero Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary will hold its annual Flamingo Flocking, with flamingos “out and about” from May 1 to June 30.

Flocking, removal and relocation fees are:

$10 donation – A trained technician will place the flock

$10 donation – A trained technician will remove the flock

$10 donation – A trained technician will remove and relocate the flock to a friend of your choice

$10 donation – Flocking insurance will protect your home from future flockings

For more information contact Cathy Barling at 315-699-3160 or cathy.barling@ cicerofd.org.

