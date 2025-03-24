Parks head shares 17 upcoming events

VILLAGE OF LIVERPOOL – At their March 17 meeting, the Village Board of Trustees acknowledged receipt of a list of 17 upcoming events hosted by Onondaga County Parks.

While the list sent in by Parks Commissioner Brian Kelley is dominated by races and walks designed to raise funds for charities, several of the 17 dates represent popular large-crowd gatherings such as the 82nd Annual Scottish Games at Long Branch Park on Saturday, Aug. 9.

The event that most affects the village is the Workforce Run (formerly named the Corporate Challenge, which will draw thousands of runners to Onondaga Lake Parkway on Tuesday, June 10.

Other events include an Empower 5K Run on Saturday, April 26 at Long Branch, the Chargers Junior Invitational Regatta on Saturday, May 17, a Street Scene at Long Branch on Sunday, July 27, and the Great NY State Marathon on Sunday, Oct. 19.

The trustees – Mayor Stacy Finney and trustees Melissa Cassidy, Rachel Ciotti, Matt Devendorf and Michael LaMontagne – unanimously approved spending up to $1,000 to produce and distribute an informational flyer for residents sometime this spring.

“The purpose of the flyer is to provide some basic information for residents,” Finney said. “We’ll include that year’s events, special garbage and recycling days, tree info, and what to do in emergencies.”

Fewer trucks ticketed

At the village board’s monthly meeting on March 17, Police Chief Jerry Unger reported via memo that his officers made 331 traffic stops and issued 313 citations for violations of the state’s vehicle and traffic laws in the month of February.

Officers stopped seven tractor trailers in the village last month, and issued seven local law traffic tickets for being overweight, which is 10 fewer than January.

Eight accidents were investigated here in February.

Officers made 29 residential checks and 281 business checks last month, while responding to a total of 715 incidents and calls for service, an average of 25.5 calls per day.

The LPD arrested 82 individuals last month on 101 criminal charges.