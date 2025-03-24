NOPL offers program for young readers

The Northern Onondaga County Public Library (NOPL) is inviting parents and caregivers to sign up for the 1000 Books Before Kindergarten Program.

“It’s been proven that reading is essential to a child’s development,” Sarah Heukrath, NOPL youth services coordinator, said. “That’s why NOPL promotes the 1000 Books Before Kindergarten program. We want to help encourage caregivers to read regularly to children at a young age. 1000 Books Before Kindergarten celebrates a love of reading and literacy!”

1000 Books Before Kindergarten is a national program based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The organization’s mission emphasizes the fact that “Reading has been associated as an early indicator of academic success.” The more books children are read, the better prepared they are to learn to read.

The goal of 1,000 books can be reached in under a year if just three children’s books are read each day. At NOPL, there are prizes offered at different levels based on the number of books read. At 1,000 books, children can pick a library book to adopt which will have their own personalized bookplate installed.

To help reach this goal, NOPL offers story times all year round at each of its locations: NOPL Brewerton, NOPL Cicero, and NOPL North Syracuse.

Books children listen to at story times count toward the goal.

The library also presents a robust annual free Summer Reading program in July and August featuring entertainers, presenters, and activities that encourage reading and discovery—and thousands of books to borrow for all ages and reading levels.

To find out more, visit nopl.org or stop into a NOPL location at Brewerton, Cicero, or North Syracuse.