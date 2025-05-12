Area track teams catch up in leagues, compete at Baldwinsville meet

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Regular-season track and field meets continued even with lots of wet conditions, such as what West Genesee faced taking on Fayetteville-Manlius, Henninger and Auburn along with host Baldwinsville at Pelcher-Arcaro Stadium.

Dylan Frost, Will Fettig, Logan Scott and Zach Hann combined to take the 4×100 in 43.34 seconds edging F-M’s 43.42 before Scott won the 400 hurdles in 58.56 beating Nick Lamanna (1:01.12) in second place. Xander Neuman added a second in the 110 hurdles in 17.42.

WG was second in both 4×800 relays and in the pole vault with Dan Kermes topping 11 feet on the boys side as Zaida Taleve topped 7 feet on the girls side.

Rebecca Dickey won the girls 3,000-meter run in 11:20.58. Lily Pelegrino went 1:12.22 to win the 400 hurdles, while Mikenna Komuda got second in the 100 hurdles in 16.85 seconds. Miranda King had a second-place triple jump of 31’5”.

The Marcellus track teams both went to the Ed Wadas Co-Ed Invitational at Whitesboro on May 2 where, on the boys side, the Mustangs finished third with 59 points.

Marcellus was victorious in the 4×400 relay where Xander Szalach, Paul Swenson, Jamison Palen and Jack Lucio went 3:35.14 to hold off Watertown’s 3:36.61. On his own, Szalach beat the field in the 400-meter dash going 51.54 seconds to the 51.89 of Watertown’s Marcus Cole and cleared 5’10” for third place in the high jump.

Liam Eldridge finished second at 3,200 meters in 10:01.55 and Paul Swenson was runner-up in the triple jump with 40’11 1/2’ as Ay-Zoh Shaw picked up 2,666 points in the pentathlon.

Madison Foy won two events for the girls Mustangs. In the 100-meter hurdles Foy’s time of 15.33 seconds was more than a second clear of the field, while in the 400 hurdles Foy won in 1:05.94 well ahead of the 1:08.04 of Vernon-Verona-Sherrill’s Lacey Simmons.

Westhill competed later that weekend in the Hilton Invitational after splitting its April 30 league meet with Christian Brothers Academy, winning 87-36 on the girls side and taking a 92-34 defeat on the boys side.

Then during last Wednesday’s 89-52 victory over Phoenix, the Westhill girls had Ava Baty go 34’3” in the triple jump and take the 100 hurdles in 16.3 seconds, with Emma Murphy unleashing a long jump of 16’11 1/2”.

Wins also went to Emma Marshall (discus), Jael Hill (shot put), Derricka Trotman (high jump) and Isabella Geresimovich (pole vault) as Gerasemovich added a 400 hurdles title in 1:13.9. Stella Napolitano took the 800 and Emma Collachi was first in the 1,500.

Westhill’s boys lost 101-40 to Phoenix, only getting titles in the 4×400 (3:51.1) and 4×800 (9:24.1) relays while also having Edward Popp gain first in the 800 posting 2:08 flat.

On Friday WG, Westhill and Marcellus all found themselves joining Skaneateles and battling the rain and elite competition at Baldwinsville’s John Arcaro Coed Classic getting a series of strong results.

Baty won the girls pole vault clearing 8’6” as no one else topped the 7-foot mark, with Murphy winning the long jump with a top attempt of 18’7 3/4”. Skaneateles had Ryan McCrone win the boys pole vault clearing 11’6”, a foot ahead of the field.

Foy would give the Marcellus girls a win in the 100 hurdles, her 15.33 beating Murphy’s 15.49 for Westhill as Komuda was fourth in 17.07 for WG. Foy got second in the girls 400 hurdles going 1:04.93, with Gerasemovich fifth in 1:12.22.

Landon Derbyshire led WG as he was second in the shot put with a throw of 45’9”, with Amelia Jennings second in the girls shot put going 33’4 1/4” as Hill finished fifth.

The Warriors’ Allison Langham got third in the 100 sprint in 12.69 seconds. Baty also helped the Warriors to second in the 4×100 relay in 52.40 seconds beating out WG (53.93) in third place as Westhill was second in the 4×100 muscle relay in 1:03.32. Marcellus saw McMahon take third in the 400 sprint in 1:00.94 and Harmony Frost fourth in the 200 in 27.31 seconds.

Frost ran in the boys 200 for WG and gained third place in 22.99 seconds. Claire Griffin, in the girls 800, was third finish in 2:23.10 and helped the Wildcats to third in the 4×400 in 4:14.77, with the boys third in 3:30.31 to go with another third (51.76) in the 4×100 muscle relay.

On the boys side Marcellus had Szalach get second place in the 400 sprint in 52.17 second and was third in the 4×800 relay in 8:38.06. Evan Fullagar (19’2”) edged Swenson (19’1 3/4”) for third in the long jump.

Colden Kwasnowski added a fourth in the 400 hurdles in 1:00.03 and Owen Alexander was fourth in the 110 hurdles in 15.94 seconds, Eldridge adding a fourth in the 1,600 and Gavin Hoey a fifth in the shot put and sixth in the discus.

The Lakers’ Tritan Boucher was second in the boys 800 finishing in 2:00.49 with Westhill’s Owen Mulholland fourth. The Lakers’ Lucy Fleckenstein finished fourth in the girls 1,500 in 4:55.23 and Brayden Meyer cleared 5’8” for fourth in the high jump.