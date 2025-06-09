Local events celebrate start of Pride Month

EASTERN SUBURBS – A ceremony in Fayetteville and festivities put on by the Town of DeWitt celebrated the beginning of Pride Month June 1.

Alongside others from the Matilda Joslyn Gage Center just down the road, the Village of Fayetteville event saw the museum’s operations director Ciarrai Eaton assist Mayor Mike Small and Deputy Mayor Mark Matt with the flying of the Progress Pride Flag on the East Genesee Street village hall.

During Fayetteville’s ceremony, Small read a proclamation recognizing June as LGBTQIA Pride Month, a time he said is meant for education, breaking down barriers, and remembering both those who paved the way for the identities encompassed by that acronym and those who continue to do so.

Small said the Village of Fayetteville proclaims support for the LGBTQIA community and the rights, freedoms and equality of people who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex or asexual.

Also mentioning the Stonewall riots that happened in New York City in June 1969 as a rallying point for respect for all, he said that the Pride flag will be prominently displayed on the front of the village hall for the remainder of the days in June.

Matt said the Pride Month ceremony is a demonstration Fayetteville being welcoming as a community for everybody, and so it’s an event the municipality must continue holding for years to come because of the importance of making people know they are accepted and loved.

The ceremony also included a proclamation read by the Central New York regional representative for New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office, Tracy DiGenova, who stated that New York will be a “staunch defender” and “champion” committed to protecting LGBTQ+ individuals’ rights and the “tireless work of advocates past and present.”

After, a reception was hosted at the Gage Center with coffee, tea and doughnuts.

Eaton said Pride Month is significant to her personally because members of her family belong to the LGBTQ community and important to her foundation named after the local suffragist and abolitionist considering its overarching mission is to drive contemporary social change.

She said the stories of LGBTQ+ people shouldn’t be “pushed into the shadows” and that the Gage House is always a safe space for them.

“We believe in being a visible force, because I think part of the problem is this erasure, which is something that happened to Matilda as well,” Eaton said. “And so it’s really important to keep telling these stories that are being erased, and if we’re there in our bright purple shirts, then you can’t miss it and you can’t forget it, and even people who didn’t come to the ceremony will see that flag.”

The Town of DeWitt’s second annual Pride event took place from 1 to 4 p.m. on June 1 at the DeWitt Town Hall on Butternut Drive in East Syracuse.

That Pride Month fest included the work of crafters like Beaded Designs by Beth with its beaded jewelry and hair clips, Art by Aziel Tyr with Pride memorabilia and novelties, and Audrey’s Arts and Acrylics with its handmade accessories.

Food vendors included Wolf’s Patio Pizza, Jillie Dogs, and Maryn’s Sugar Shack.

Other stands around the parking lot were overseen by First Unitarian Universalist Society of Syracuse, the Community Library of DeWitt & Jamesville, Upstate Inclusive Health Services, and Front Porch Collective, which offers professional grief services to adults.

There were also drag performers doing routines under the Ryder Park pavilion, and DJ LyfesaBeach kept the music going through the afternoon.

Partway through DeWitt’s event, town councilors Sarah Klee Hood and Max Ruckdeschel gave introductory remarks and read a proclamation commemorating June as Pride Month, followed by a flag raising with the help of Girl Scout Troop 60377.

Klee Hood’s proclamation emphasized that the town is friendly and inclusive for LGBTQ individuals and that education regarding LGBTQ issues increases understanding and cultivates respect.

The town’s Pride event was set up last year by that local Girl Scout troop containing members from Jamesville-DeWitt Middle School and Syracuse city schools for their Bronze Award project.

Brie Hall, a recreation aide for DeWitt, said the June 1 event kicking off Pride Month was “so much fun” and that it doubled in size from last year to this year.

“It was truly a safe place for everyone to be themselves and feel loved and appreciated and respected,” Hall said.

The next day, on Monday, June 2, the Pride flag was raised outside the Manlius Town Hall on Brooklea Drive in Fayetteville by members of the Manlius Town Board.