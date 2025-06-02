F-M ‘A Better Chance’ program draws to a close

TOWN OF MANLIUS – After opening the door to greater educational opportunities for young women of color for over 50 years, the Fayetteville-Manlius “A Better Chance” program will be closing its doors in June after its last senior crosses the stage at graduation.

Part of a national organization shortened in name to “ABC,” the local A Better Chance academic program started in 1974 with a group of 10 teenage scholars and has since guided over 100 girls of color on their way to becoming pillars in their communities.

Over the years, the purpose of the program has been to bring these high-performing students into prestigious school districts such as F-M, oftentimes away from the underserved urban areas or places plagued by violence and crime they grew up in so they have a better chance at success, hence the nonprofit’s name.

In turn the students have helped to diversify their new district racially and ethnically, with F-M’s first ABC group going on to be the first young ladies of color enrolled at its high school according to the program’s chair for the last decade, Fayetteville resident Nancy Durkin.

At that time, there were other ABC programs in New York State and elsewhere in the Northeast, but the students participating in those were usually all boys, so the founders of F-M’s decided to make theirs an all-girls house.

Each class of girls—most of them from parts of New York City—would remain in the program from ninth grade through 12th and they would stay in the 220-year-old house at 411 E. Seneca St. for the entire school year before going back home for the summer.

During their stay locally, the girls always have a resident director living with them alongside a cook and any additional assistants, and they have two committed host families that they spend Sundays with every week.

At the ABC house, the girls complete assigned chores, eat dinner together and have set times when they’re expected to study. They can also play with the arcade machine in the game room, and the older girls become like big sisters to the younger ones.

The board of directors that oversees the program would take turns driving the girls back and forth to school, after-school jobs, cheerleading practices, concerts, and other extracurricular activities, sometimes even their college visits.

All the while, it’s their job to make sure the girls are being safe and responsible but capable of facing challenges on their own.

By encouraging the scholars to not return to their actual families from the beginning of the school year until Columbus Day or Thanksgiving if they could make it that long, the program emphasized a certain level of independence, and it has relied on an academic committee that meets to look over report cards, an academic adviser from the school district for each student, and the help of tutors to ensure academic excellence.

To be able to remain in the program and continue residing in the house, the scholars each need to maintain at least a B+ average.

Graduates of the program have gone on to high-ranking universities like Tufts and Emory, and a number have become doctors, lawyers, and members of the armed forces.

“We feel a lot of pride, like a bursting amount,” Durkin said. “We’re happy and excited about what these girls have done and what they’re able to do in life.”

Linda Albanese, the secretary for the F-M ABC program, said the scholars that have come through have gone from quiet to “poised and ready to take on the world.”

Albanese has also been the program’s liaison with Christ Church of Manlius, which along with St. Ann’s Church assisted in getting the nonprofit’s F-M chapter off the ground.

Albanese said that even though the program is coming to an end come June 20 after a half-century, it’s made a major impact on the community and done plenty of good over that span of time, as shown by the former scholars doing “wonderful things out in the world.”

After taking in these scholars over the years and providing them with a welcoming residential environment, the ABC house is shutting down its operation partly because getting the program’s national-level candidates to come to a Central New York village rather than a bigger city with perhaps more favorable weather year-round has become more difficult.

Durkin said more and more students are going to boarding schools instead, that inner city schools have been better served since the 1970s, and that the ABC program locally has faced higher maintenance, transportation and insurance costs.

“It’s bittersweet, but this program did great things for over 100 young women, so for that we are really, really proud,” Durkin said.

The ABC program pays for food, lodging, athletic equipment and gas, while the F-M school district has annually waived all the scholars’ tuition costs and the YMCA in Manlius has given them free memberships.

In addition to being a home away from home, Durkin said the F-M program has been fortunate for the abundance of support that’s come from the local community via donations from individuals and businesses. The school district has also raised funds for the program with its Showboat talent nights, its Better Chance dance, and the Breakfast with Santa events that used to take place at the high school.

Mildred Flores, an alumna of F-M’s ABC program who graduated in 2004, is one of many who looks back fondly on her time in the house and still keeps in touch with its directors, her fellow scholars, and her host family.

Now working in New York City for an affordable housing developer helping low-income families, she said it was tough at first leaving home at a young age and adjusting to life in Manlius. But in time she developed those strong relationships that endure to this day.

“It gave us different opportunities we might not have realized were available to us until we got here,” said Flores, originally from the Bronx. “It’s a very formative time that really challenges you, but that’s where you grow. The resilience that I learned here I’ve been using throughout my whole life and in my career now.”

An open house was held by F-M’s “A Better Chance” program May 21 to celebrate the success of the program and to allow anyone that was part of it in any way to come together for a positive final goodbye.