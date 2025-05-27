Chamber to honor Four Seasons’ John Goodfellow

As an employer, as an instructor or as a volunteer, John Goodfellow has touched the lives of tens of thousands of people during his nearly eight decades in Fayetteville. Goodfellow, who owns the Four Seasons Golf and Ski Center, will be honored by the Onondaga East Chamber at the annual Party for the Pantries on June 10 at Heritage Hill.

Goodfellow, whose family goes back “four, maybe five generations” in Fayetteville, is the oldest of six children. Their father, John Sr., owned the 90 Acres Restaurant on the current site of Four Seasons, and the kids grew up in the restaurant and recreation business.

As a teen, in 1962, John and his father installed the first rope tow on the site to add to the driving range the family had opened a few years later. The following year the ski area opened to customers. Mini golf would be added a year later.

The late 1960s were a tumultuous time for the family. John Sr. died suddenly in 1966, the same year that as a 19-year-old, John Jr. joined the 174th Air National Guard. After his father’s passing, the family ran the restaurant for a few months before leasing it out. Two years later the restaurant burned down.

“That was tough,” he said. “I didn’t want to get drafted and I couldn’t go back to college because of all the businesses we had.”

During the six-year period from 1966 to 1972, Goodfellow juggled the multiple family businesses with six years of military service in the Air National Guard and the Air Force, including being deployed to a base in New Mexico for a year.

“There was a little turmoil in our lives then,” he said.

After his military service was completed and he could focus his energy full time on the business, it really began to take off. The first big addition was snow making, which was installed in 1974. Then came a J-bar in 1986, followed a decade later by the addition of snow tubing. A chair lift, batting and soccer cages, and an update to the mini golf completed the additions.

Goodfellow hasn’t just managed and expanded the business. A natural athlete, he is currently celebrating 50 years with the Professional Ski Instructors of America. Goodfellow estimated that between 40,000 and 50,000 people have learned to ski over the years at Four Seasons – thousands that he has taught himself.

“Now we’re seeing second and third generations” that have learned to ski there, he said.

He takes particular pride in ensuring that children with special needs can participate in the activities at Four Seasons, whether it be helping a blind person swing a golf club or getting someone confined to a wheelchair to enjoy the delight of tubing down the hill.

“They go out of their way to make sure that kid had a good time,” he said of his staff. “I feel good about stuff like that.”

Four Seasons under Goodfellow’s leadership has not just been a source of recreation and family fun for more than five decades, it’s also been an economic engine for the area. Thousands of people – many of them young people in their first jobs – have worked at the ski area, which employs 50 to 60 people each winter.

Goodfellow’s involvement with the chamber of commerce also goes back decades. He first became involved with the Fayetteville Chamber and ramped up his advocacy when the village of Fayetteville was considering new sign ordinances in the 1980s that village retailers – including Goodfellow’s wife of 46 years, Sue – felt were onerous. He remained involved as the chamber evolved into the Greater Manlius Chamber of Commerce and its most recent iteration, the Onondaga East Chamber.

On Memorial Day, Goodfellow organized the lineup for the Fayetteville Memorial Day Parade, something he has done every year but one (the pandemic year of 2020) since 1976.

“The only thing I was ever told about running a parade is that if there are horses in the parade, they go at the end,” he said with a chuckle. “I’ve just had a lot of fun doing that.”

He has also been involved with the Boy Scouts, Clear Path for Veterans, a variety of professional and veterans’ organizations, and several other groups.

After devoting more than 60 years to Four Seasons, Goodfellow has made the decision to retire, and has put Four Seasons up for sale. At 79, he still enjoys golfing and skiing, and he plans to remain in the area.

“I want to get on the other side of the fence and enjoy the sport instead of working at it,” he said.

When he finally turns the keys over to a new owner, he will leave behind a career in which he has positively impacted tens of thousands of people, who cherish their childhood and family memories at Four Seasons.

Party for the Pantries

Goodfellow will be honored on June 10 at the Party for the Pantries, the OEC’s largest fundraising event of the year. The event will feature Heritage Hill’s signature barbecue dinner, live music, raffles and games, a wine pull and a silent auction featuring items and services donated by dozens of local businesses.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the F-M Food Pantry and Heaven’s Pantry in Minoa.

Tickets for the Party for the Pantries can be purchased at onondagaeast.com/event-details/party-for-the-pantries-2.