‘EarthFest’ hosted at Green Lakes State Park

TOWN OF MANLIUS – The fifth annual “EarthFest” was hosted along the Green Lakes State Park beach on May 18.

Though there were wishes for better weather, everyone there that day stuck it out through the wind, mud and rain and stayed as dry as they could considering the elements. Some added it was only fitting that Mother Nature was showing what she was made of at an event about the earth.

The event was put on by the Town of Manlius Recreation Department with the environmental group Sustainable Manlius and New York State Parks in partnership with iHeart Radio and the Food Bank of Central New York.

Organizations tabling at the festival included Eastern Farm Workers Association with copies of its newspaper and the local print shop Urban Earth Graphics with freshly picked stalks of asparagus and a rack of clothing made from recycled materials.

Under another shared tent, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Onondaga County had ticks to look at under a microscope and the Town of Manlius Tree Commission had copies of the street tree request form that appears on their townofmanlius.org page. Together they were also giving out dawn redwoods, sugar maples, white pines and hazelnut to plant.

Nearby the Neighbors of the Onondaga Nation (NOON) had handouts about the Two Row Wampum treaty belt, Haudenosaunee history and culture, land reclamation, and Syracuse’s Christopher Columbus monument.

Just like the Citizen Action of New York tent across the way, the grassroots NOON organization set out a petition requesting an extension for the Clay Micron project’s public comment period from 45 days to 120.

Two guides from the Fenner Renewable Energy Education (FREE) Center were at EarthFest as well to talk about their group tours to see wind turbines, a solar array and a biomass grove up close at their facilities on Bellinger Road in Cazenovia.

The festival also brought out the Fayetteville Free Library with bookmarks promoting its summer reading program, a stand about the endangered piping plover bird species that migrates to this area to breed, and the Habitat Gardening in Central NY chapter of Wild Ones with information about where to purchase and how to grow native plants and pollinators that benefit the birds and bees.

New York State Parks, meanwhile, had a “pollinator ball launcher” and native wildflower seed packets, and its sustainability operations division had resources like camping and hiking guides.

This year marked the eco-friendly festival’s debut at Green Lakes after taking place remotely for the first go-around and then at the Fayetteville Free Library and Canal Landing Park the following years.

The event this year also featured an electric vehicle showcase, electric bus rides, and music courtesy of Eric Scott.

The festival’s sponsors included National Grid, Clean Communities of Central New York, EnergySmart CNY, and Native Roots Ecosystems.

Town of Manlius Recreation Director Peggy Kenyon said she was thankful for the people who attended despite the weather and “thrilled” to see all the vendors that came out to promote conservational practices during the festival.

Kenyon said she enjoyed holding the event at Green Lakes this year because of its visibility as a park and the fact that people from all around the area visit it.