DeWitt Rotary hosting Community Day May 31

TOWN OF DEWITT – The Rotary Club of DeWitt’s 501(c)(3) foundation is hosting its third annual Community Day at Pebble Hill Presbyterian Church Saturday, May 31.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. under and around the big tent set up outside the church located at 5299 Jamesville Road in DeWitt.

The Community Day will feature live music, activities for kids coordinated by the YMCA, and craft tables.

Other tables will be overseen by the DeWitt Fire Department, the DeWitt Police, and different nonprofit organizations.

There will also be food trucks representing The Pizza Cutters, Carvel, and Wrap N Roll, and new this year will be a car show presented by the Central New York Porsche Club of America.

The entrance cost for the Community Day event is $10, but kids ages 12 and under can get in for free.

Purchasing an admission ticket automatically enters the person paying into a raffle for a chance to win a prize package of their choosing, each of which is worth at least $500 according to the local Rotary foundation’s secretary Davis Yohe.

Yohe said participants don’t have to be present to win, as people can buy a Community Day ticket to support the Rotary Club even if they can’t make it in person.

All they would have to do is put their name and phone number on their ticket purchased ahead of time from one of the Rotarians.

The prize packages contain donated items that have been grouped together into certain themes. One is fitness-related, and another includes gift certificates for meals and overnight stays, for example.

The breakdowns listing what each package comprises will be shared with attendees and anyone else buying tickets, Yohe said.

Yohe, a DeWitt Rotary board member who is one of the three Community Day co-chairs alongside Kathy Kotz and Mike Cadin, said the event makes for a fun-filled time that gets the word out about other organizations making a difference locally.

“The fellowship we share in working together, meeting people, and making some new friends is part of Rotary,” Yohe said. “It’s great interacting with the community, and it makes us realize how blessed we are to be a service organization in the town of DeWitt.”

He said the Rotary Club of DeWitt takes the financial support it receives and gives it right back to the community by way of grants to local organizations.