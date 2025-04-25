Talk connects Erie Canal and women’s rights movement

VILLAGE OF MINOA – A talk given at Minoa Library April 24 connected the historic changes brought about by the Erie Canal to the women’s rights movement of the 19th century.

Elizabeth Farrell, the Erie Canal Museum’s assistant director of education and public programs, spoke that Thursday evening about the beginning of the canal system’s construction process in 1817 and how it resulted in the recruitment of laborers in large numbers who relocated to sparsely settled, underdeveloped parts of New York State.

There was also the increased movement of Southerners into Upstate New York as well as a flood of people into the region from other states and across the ocean who were looking to take advantage of economic opportunities on canal boats and in mills and factories on the banks of the canal.

With 2025 marking the 200th anniversary of the completion of that waterway in 1825, Farrell said the milestone occasion provides an opportunity to appreciate how the canal revolutionized the region industrially but also to look at the ways its construction affected different groups of people, not just the wealthier businesspeople involved like DeWitt Clinton who have “dominated the narrative.”

Farrell said those effects weren’t always positive, however, as the Erie Canal was built through the land of all six nations of the Haudenosaunee Confederacy, upending their traditional ways of life, creating a physical divide, and disrupting their societal structure.

Farrell said a reputation for widespread, excessive drunkenness and fighting became attached to the male canal diggers, but the 40-foot-wide, 363-mile-long canal stretching from Albany to Buffalo was nonetheless built within a decade, with women getting in on the building effort by serving as cooks and laundresses.

Farrell said the canal system went on to dramatically transform trade, travel and communication, making it so a journey that would have taken multiple weeks by stagecoach would take less than a week by water, all while the cost to transport goods dropped significantly.

Around the time the Erie Canal was built, there was a prevalent societal belief in the concept of “separate spheres,” which stressed that men belonged to a broader sphere and were meant to be concerned with issues beyond the home like state politics and business whereas women were supposed to stick to bringing up the children, their emphasis kept on religion and moral standing.

At that time, women were not encouraged to speak publicly and their wages were thought of as supplemental for their family rather than something to support their own selves.

Additionally, there were enslaved and indentured women in New York State as late as the 1840s according to census records even though slavery was officially ended within its boundaries in 1827, Farrell said.

During her talk, Farrell said the Second Great Awakening swept through Upstate New York and spread the doctrine of Perfectionism, which taught that individuals had a role in their own salvation and that they were responsible for rooting out sin in themselves and their surrounding society.

Women began moving out of their “separate sphere” little by little through their religious preaching and their affiliation with temperance societies, prayer circles, and other reform networks, Farrell said. Many also joined all-female, abolitionist groups across the Northeast while circulating petitions to make their voices heard on the subject of slavery, she said.

Black women like Sojourner Truth were involved in both abolitionism and the women’s rights movement but were often ostracized and silenced on both sides, Farrell said.

Farrell also discussed some of the signers of the Declaration of Sentiments in attendance at the 1848 Seneca Falls Convention that happened just feet from the Erie Canal, including Rhoda Palmer, whose activism was facilitated by the travel opportunities made possible by the canal.

Despite the challenges women faced and the fact that voting rights allowed by the Nineteenth Amendment weren’t secured until the 20th century, Farrell said the 19th century notably saw the attainment of expanded legal personhood for women, greater access to higher education, and entrances into professions like medicine and law.

With women like Matilda Joslyn Gage of Fayetteville leading the charge, women also asserted their right to cast votes in and run for school board elections in the face of polling place pushback and other intimidation, Farrell added.

Farrell said the canal’s bicentennial is also a chance to show the progress of our society since 1825 and how that time period was different from the present day.

Located at 318 Erie Boulevard East, the Erie Canal Museum brings in lecturers usually monthly, and it will be involved with other special events throughout the rest of the year like a series delving into bygone skills that were practiced along the canal and the Buffalo Maritime Center’s statewide touring of a replica of the Seneca Chief, the first boat to traverse the whole canal system.