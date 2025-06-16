Friends of Lorenzo celebrates 50 years at annual Garden Gala

CAZENOVIA — On June 12, the Friends of Lorenzo (FOL) presented its annual Garden Gala fundraiser and celebrated its Golden Anniversary on the grounds of the Lorenzo State Historic Site.

Lorenzo is the 1807 federal-style home of John Lincklaen, Holland Land Company agent and founder of Cazenovia. The Lincklaen/Ledyard family continually occupied Lorenzo until the property and contents were conveyed to New York State in 1968. The site is operated by the NYS Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation.

For five decades, the non-profit FOL has supported restoration, interpretation, maintenance, and acquisition at the site, its mansion, gardens, and outbuildings. Thousands of visitors have benefited from FOL-sponsored concerts, lectures, tours, and other events.

This year also marks 42 years of the organization’s continuous support of the restoration and maintenance of Lorenzo’s 1914 Ellen Biddle Shipman-designed formal garden, which is recognized as one of Central New York’s premier country estate gardens.

Timed to showcase the garden’s peony blossoms, the 2025 Garden Gala featured hors d’oeuvres catered by the Lincklaen House, music by the Cazenovia High School String Quartet, and refreshments.

“What began as a grassroots effort by a devoted group of community members has grown into a vibrant, passionate organization that continues to enrich Cazenovia and beyond,” said FOL President Kathleen Conway Hoak. “Looking back on our history, we are filled with gratitude for our founding members — Mrs. Thomas Dolan, Honorable Stuart F. Hancock, Jr., Mrs. Robert Horstmeyer, Ann P. Koeze, Mr. Charles J. Mack, Mrs. Walter G. Oakman, Mr. Robert A. Riester, Jayne Ritz, and Mrs. William J. Steffan — whose vision and dedication laid the foundation for all that we are today.”

Hoak also thanked all the FOL members, board members, volunteers, and supporters, as well as the community and the Lorenzo staff.

This year’s Garden Gala honored Lisa and Russell Brownback and the Syracuse Garden Club for their ongoing support of the FOL.

“Lisa and Russell Brownback are two of our biggest supporters for the Garden Gala and deserve to be recognized for all that they have done, not only for the gala but beyond,” said Hoak.

For years, the couple has supplied all the flowers, picked from their gardens, for the Garden Gala centerpieces. Lisa has also helped decorate the mansion for Lorenzo’s Christmas celebrations, and both have served as FOL board members — Russell as vice president and Lisa as president.

The Syracuse Garden Club was recognized for maintaining the Dark Aisle arboretum since 1976, donating and replacing trees at Lorenzo, participating in NYS’s I Love My Park Day cleanups, and decorating a room in the mansion for Christmas. ‘

A significant feature of Lorenzo, the Dark Aisle is a double hedge of white pine, hemlock, and Norway spruce, planted by Ledyard Lincklean in 1854 to provide a visual break from the agricultural fields surrounding the house and a buffer from the prevailing west winds. Today, it also includes walking paths for visitors’ enjoyment.

“[The Syracuse Garden Club’s] steadfast dedication to the Dark Aisle has been nothing short of extraordinary,” said Hoak. “Their 49 years of care and commitment have ensured that this special part of the grounds continues to thrive as a peaceful and inspiring place for all who visit.”

Lorenzo’s grounds, including the formal garden and Dark Aisle, are open year-round from dawn to dusk.

Upcoming FOL-sponsored events include the return of the Syracuse Orchestra to the mansion’s front lawn on July 25; Community Day with crafts, music, and family-friendly fun; a brand-new interactive, themed mystery dinner theater experience at The Hampton Inn; and the festive annual Christmas Preview Party inside the decorated mansion.

To learn more about the FOL, visit friendsoflorenzo.org or search “Friends of Lorenzo” on Facebook.