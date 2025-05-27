Cazenovia observes Memorial Day

CAZENOVIA — On Monday, May 26, Cazenovia observed Memorial Day with a parade led by the American Legion Post 88 Color Guard and a program at Memorial (Cannon) Park. The program included an invocation read by Reverend Rebecca Roberts of St Peter’s Episcopal Church, an address by Post 88 member Frank Stritter, the National Anthem sung by Cazenovia High School (CHS) senior Ilsa Denton, a reading of the names of Cazenovia area veterans who passed away during the last year, “Ashokan Farewell” played by the CHS string quartet, a 21-gun rifle salute, the raising of the American flag, the playing of “To the Colors,” the laying of a commemorative wreath, and taps played by Cazenovia bugler Jim Huftalen. The program also acknowledged the women, living and deceased, who made up the ranks of the Cazenovia Post 88 American Legion Auxiliary. The parade was one of several events organized by Post 88 to commemorate the men and women from the Cazenovia area who have died in military service to the United States, giving what President Lincoln called “the last full measure of devotion.”