CAZENOVIA— On Wednesday, Sept. 11, members of the Cazenovia community observed the 23rd anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attacks with a candlelight vigil in Memorial Park on Albany Street. The ceremony served to remember the victims of the attacks and honor the heroism of the first responders and service members who answered the call of duty. The candlelight vigil is coordinated annually by members of the non-profit teen organization Project CAFÉ. This year’s event featured representatives of local emergency response and veterans groups, music, silent reflection, and more.