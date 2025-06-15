Woodworkers are featured artists at BPL

BALDWINSVILLE PUBLIC LIBRARY – The Woodworkers of Central New York are the June featured “artist” at the Baldwinsville Public Library.

The display of over 80 different projects will be in the library’s central area for the month of June.

In addition to its variety of smaller projects, the display includes a large collection of touchable toys that kids of all ages can “play” with while at the library!

Club artists featured in this display are Susan Allen, Rich Bulak, Rod Castle, Charlie LaPrease, Barbara Raymond-LaPrease, Jim Ruddock and Don Vanderveer all of Baldwinsville; David Grant of Liverpool, Eric Hovater of Camillus, Bob Huggett and Arlene Schlueter of North Syracuse, Kris Kimball and Robert Love of Fulton, Mark Lockwood of Bloomfield, Bruce Meissner of Clay, Elaine Negrotto of Cicero, Doug North of Marcellus and David Wheat of Syracuse. These 18 artists represent a very small subset of the club’s nearly 300 members from across Central New York plus several living in Northern, Southern, and Western New York and in six other states.

The Woodworkers of CNY is a not-for-profit corporation with artists that span all genres of woodworking. Four special interest groups (SIGs) comprise the club – carving, scrolling, turning, and woodworking. Each SIG conducts a variety of programs, demos, or workshops on a monthly basis which can be attended by any member of the club. Most of the demonstrations are held both in-person and virtually using Zoom allowing members who live a distance away or are homebound to attend.

While the club’s primary focus is on advancing the art and craft of woodworking by educating its members, it also focuses on contributing to the community. Club members routinely demonstrate their craft during the NYS Fair and NYS Farm Show from its booth in the Daniel Parrish Witter Agricultural Museum or during the annual Syracuse Maker Faire. They demonstrated non-electrified woodworking during the annual Float n’ Folk Festival on June 14 at the Chittenango Landing Boat Museum.

In addition to demonstrations, club members use their craft to give back to the community in many ways, four of which are:

– Through a Crafts for Children effort started in 2006 the club sells a variety of donated items at a limited number of craft shows, donations to various local children’s charities amounts to in excess of $60,000. Sales for 2025 will happen at the Manlius Historical Society’s 50th annual event on Oct. 17-18.

– Over 11 years, members turned nearly 3475 pens for distribution to members of the active military or those in rehab. They expect to turn approximately 700 pens for their 2025 donation.

– The members build a variety of shape and themed boxes for donation to the Syracuse Joslin Diabetes Center in support of the center’s connection to the Beads of Courage program. Since 2023, over 80 boxes were donated by members.

– For over 30 years, club members donated vast amounts of handmade and purchased toys to a local food pantry for distribution to those less fortunate. The donation often fills more than a van.

The club’s website – woodcny.org – contains a vast array of information about the club and its many different community service activities, special events, and demonstrations.