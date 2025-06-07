Remembering Reese

The Reese Fadden Remembrance Fund recently announced a fundraising effort to construct a bulb garden at Lysander Park in Baldwinsville in memory of Reese Fadden.

On Jan. 25, 2024, the world lost a bright soul. Reese Merrill Fadden was a vibrant and enthusiastic 9-year-old girl. She was both a student at Elden Elementary School in Baldwinsville and an accomplished gymnast at Blaze Gymnastics. In both environments, she brought boundless energy and inspiration. Reese’s memory is forever etched in the hearts of those who knew her. Close friends of her immediate family have chosen to keep her spirit alive through projects and programs in her memory, via the creation of the Reese Fadden Remembrance Fund at the Central New York Community Foundation.

The first project of the Fund will be Reese’s Remembrance Garden, a multi-phased bulb garden planted at the entrance to Lysander Park in Baldwinsville. The group’s goal is to fundraise $10,000 by Oct. 31 with the hopes of planting at least 5,000 spring bulbs. The garden is within walking distance from Reese’s family home, and is hoped to alight with blooms each spring as a community reminder of Reese’s vibrance.

Barton & Loguidice, a local consulting engineering firm, provided planning expertise on the project, which is expected to expand over several years. A planting party is expected to be scheduled for late October to allow the community to participate in the planting of the first phase of bulbs. The Lysander Parks & Recreation Department will assist with bed preparation and the ongoing maintenance and upkeep of the garden with financial support from the Reese Fadden Remembrance Fund.

“We are excited to honor Reese’s memory and the joy she had at Lysander Park by creating the Reese Remembrance Garden. This garden will be a space of beauty, hope, and remembrance, where the community can gather, reflect, and heal together,” said Krista (Hornaday) Neilson (Class of 1996). “As B’ville graduates, we know the passion and strength this amazing community has, and we are excited to use these daffodil bulbs as an annual reminder of Reese for our entire community. We invite everyone who loved Reese, and those who wish to support this effort, to join us — whether by giving their time to help plant this fall or contributing financially to help the garden bloom year after year.”

Those wishing to support The Reese Fadden Remembrance Fund’s efforts can make a tax-deductible donation through the Central New York Community Foundation. Donations can be made online at cnycf.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/create/fund?funit_id=3376. Checks, made payable to the CNY Community Foundation, referencing the Reese Fadden Remembrance Fund, can be mailed to 431 E. Fayette St., Syracuse, NY 13202.

For more information, visit reesesremembrancegarden.org or follow them on Facebook for updates.