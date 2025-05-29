Seneca River Days turns 30

For three decades, the Baldwinsville community has enjoyed a festival celebrating life along the river. Hosted by Baldwinsville Rotary, Seneca River Days is all about fun, family, fireworks and, of course, ducks! This year’s milestone event will be held Friday, June 13 and Saturday, June 14 at Paper Mill Island.

Friday night food trucks & fireworks

Come out for three great bands, eight food trucks and a beautiful fireworks display over the river sponsored by Heart, Home & Community.

Gates open at 4:30 p.m. and admission is just $5 per person (kids 12 and under free) to enjoy the entertainment of local bands Vote for Pete, B’ville Pep Band and headliner Custom Taylor Band. All are going to make for great dancing and entertainment thanks to our stage sponsor, Great Lakes Honda City.

All around the island you will find delicious options for dinner and dessert, from empanadas, to gyros, to hot dogs, ice cream, cookies and more. WT Brews will be serving up locally crafted beers and ciders for those with proper ID. The night will end with fireworks at dusk (approximately 9:45 p.m.) Bring a lawn chair, but no coolers please.

Saturday family festival

Come back again starting at 11 a.m. the next day with no admission fee and tons of free activities for all ages. On the main stage Joe Trionfero with his Show of Love, which uses fun to teach the Golden Rule, will perform, and there will be a mesmerizing hour with Jeff the Magic Man, thanks to the Baldwinsville Public Library. There will also be live music in the afternoon from On the Porch.

Throughout the island kids will find free crafts and games (with prizes) to keep them entertained for hours. Ring toss, gutter regata, hoola hoops, chalk art, paint a duck, build something with Home Depot and so much more. Again this year at the Rotary’s Areas of Focus so you can learn about all the ways that Rotary helps people and get your passport stamped at each of the seven tables to win a special prize. You will also learn from others in the community with booths from Beaver Lake Nature Center, the Erie Canal Museum, Hillsive Hives, ShelterBox USA and many more.

All weekend long you will be able to buy duck tickets for a chance to win in The Great Seneca River Duck Pluck, which will be the grand finale of the two-day festival. Saturday at 4 p.m. the ducks will be put into a large trough and there will be a raffle to find 14 kids to come up and pluck 14 ducks to determine the winners of cash and prizes, including the $1,000 grand prize. Winners are announced on the spot, but need not be present to win. All proceeds from this event support the work of the Baldwinsville Rotary Club, which feed the hungry, provide educational opportunities, support seniors and veterans, and include international service through Rotary’s Areas of Focus.

Visit SenecaRiverDays.com for all the details.