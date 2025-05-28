Peony Fest returns

VILLAGE OF BALDWINSVILLE – It’s Peony Fest time again at the Shacksboro Schoolhouse Museum at 46 Canton St. in Baldwinsville. It’s time to celebrate the historic peonies’ annual bursts of color that announce to the world that summer has begun; the buds are out and if this sunnier, warmer weather continues, the blooms will be showing off their full splendor in the museum garden beds. This year’s Fest will be held on Saturday, June 7, from 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

Peony history

The Heritage Peonies were cultivated from Indian Spring Farms Inc., which had its origins in the 1920s. The peony farms went out of business in the early Depression years. The cultivation and propagation of the farm’s root stock, thanks to the vision and planning by former museum gardener extraordinaire, Doris Cross, continues to thrive. Cross was responsible for rescuing the peonies and creating their permanent home in the small gardens surrounding the old schoolhouse building in McHarrie Park. Sadly, Cross passed away this past February, but the gardens continue to flourish and bloom in her honor.

The peony garden display features many varieties of herbaceous peonies flaunting their glorious blossoms and summery fragrance each May and June.

Peony Fest details

Live music will begin at 10:30 a.m. and will feature the Harmonic Dirt Band and special guest singer/songwriter Kay Miracle. Many locals will remember Miracle when she lived in Baldwinsville a few years ago and supported many of the museum’s events and programs. It will be great to have her back singing at the Peony Fest again!

The annual special highlight of the day will be the Peony Flower Show where everyone from the community is encouraged to bring a favorite peony bloom from their garden to show and compete. Water-filled containers will be provided for all peony entries. Everyone who comes to the Fest is eligible to vote from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Garden enthusiasts are limited to entering a maximum of five blooms which must be at least eight inches in length but no more than 12 inches. The prized cut stems can be entered into the show between 9 and 10 a.m. Balloting ends at 2 p.m. so be sure to come out, vote for your favorite bloom on display and see who earns first, second, third and People’s Choice ribbons.

Participating again this year will be a variety of local and regional artists, artisans and vendors. These very talented and creative artisans’ work include antique jewelry, photography, framed canvas art, nature-themed stationery, wreaths, magnets, glass jewelry, alpaca wool products, hand-crafted doll clothes, original wood crafts, quilted tote bags, unique quilted items such as wine carriers and other beautiful artistic endeavors. Demonstrations and locally-made products will be for sale throughout the day on the park grounds around the museum beginning at 10 a.m.

Vendors and Sellers participating, at press time:

The Gritty Soap Sisters, handmade soaps & other products

Judith Brown-Roenbeck, water-color artist

Ada Caines, knitted creations

Tish Evans, hand-crafted doll clothes, etc.

Rebecca Gesell, antiques and assorted décor items, etc.

Stacy Griffin, glass jewelry, recycled record clocks, etc.

Bags to go by Michelle, Michelle Handley, fabric crafted items

Barbara Jarvis-Morris, handmade items such as wreaths, etc.

Patti Johnson, a local quilt artisan and assorted denim goods, etc.

Seven Acres Alpaca Farm, Paul McKinney, wool products & watercolor art

Maria Shockney, woodworking and upcycled art

Silvery Moon Designs, Carol Schreiner, handcrafted jewelry

Cathy Stolz, original photography cards, etc.

Creations from the Heart, Linda Stormes, antiques, etc.

Judy Swayze Designs, Judy Swayze, natured inspired art, jewelry

Greg Trombly, pastel paintings artist

In addition, the Baldwinsville Women’s Garden Club will be back selling various perennials and cut flowers, the Baldwinsville Library will be on hand, the museum board is sponsoring raffle opportunities as well as sponsoring a table where assorted vintage and collectable gardening and flower books will be for sale at bargain prices.

Another very special part of the event again this year is planned from 1-3 p.m., when there will be a Peony Blossom Sale in the Heritage Gardens. For $1 per blossom, buyers can select their own blossom choices from the garden to create unique bouquets. Museum volunteers will be on hand to personally cut stems that each person chooses to buy and take home and enjoy.

The Museum Gift Shop will also open and will be full of unique peony-themed items, Baldwinsville-themed coverlets, mugs, T-shirts and more to purchase.

All are welcome to come and enjoy the day celebrating art, craftmanship, music and Baldwinsville history amid the peonies.