Make a Mother’s Day Diaper Drive underway

By Kathryne Rakowski

The month of May is a time when we focus on mothers; showering them with love and attention.

The CNY Diaper Bank is using this month to focus on supporting mothers in need during their 10th Annual Make a Mother’s Day Diaper Drive which runs throughout the month.

The diaper drive encourages businesses to host their own diaper drive, offers people the opportunity to make a donation in honor of a mom, and, most importantly, raises awareness of the diaper need in the area.

Diapers are an essential need for babies and toddlers, but keeping up with the supply needed is an enormous struggle for families living in poverty. 41% of children under 5 in the city of Syracuse live in poverty; a heart wrenching statistic for CNY Diaper Bank Founder Michela Hugo.

“As a mom, you just want what is best for your baby,” Hugo said. “My heart breaks knowing there are moms like me out there who want to do all they can for their babies, but can’t. I could not imagine being in a situation where I couldn’t meet my baby’s basic needs.”

The CNY Diaper Bank is the largest diaper bank in New York State, working with 50 partner agencies each month to distribute an average of approximately 179,000 diapers to nearly 4,000 local babies and toddlers.

Even though diapers are an essential need, they are not covered by programs like SNAP or WIC. Low income families have a very hard time covering the expense of diapers with all the other needs they have to meet.

“Diapers are so expensive,” Hugo said. “Low income families just cannot afford to buy in bulk. They can only afford smaller packages. Babies go through six to 10 diapers a day. This is why so many low income families struggle.”

There are many ways for community members, groups, and businesses to get involved.

Supporters can make a donation securely on their website, cnydiaperbank.org. Funds are used to purchase diapers in bulk at a fraction of the retail price to ensure the nonprofit can continue to provide diapers to local families in need who are experiencing financial hardship.

All funds raised in the month of May will be matched up to $10,000 thanks to a grant awarded by the John Ben Snow Foundation and Memorial Trust.

“The match campaign is a great motivator to get people to donate because you can make twice the impact,” Hugo said.

Businesses can host an employer match program or coordinate a diaper drive.

There is also the opportunity to donate diapers or supplies to one of the diaper bank’s designated collection points, a list of which is available on their website. Supporting the diaper bank in any of these ways will make a lasting impact.

“Diapers are a basic need that no baby should ever have to go without, but unfortunately, diaper need is all too common in our community,” Hugo said. “Last year alone, we distributed more than 2 million diapers, providing over $859,000 worth of essential support to local families in need. These diapers provide comfort to babies, peace of mind to mothers and reduced stress on families.”

The Central New York Diaper Bank is a nonprofit that was created in 2016 to help social service organizations in the Syracuse area distribute diapers to families in need. It is a part of the National Diaper Bank Network.

The CNY Diaper Bank’s mission is to ensure that all Central New York families have access to an adequate supply of diapers, and to build awareness of diaper need in the community.

“These babies are the future of our community,” Hugo said. “It’s important for us to give them the best start in life so that they can reach their full potential.”

For more information about the CNY Diaper Bank and diaper need, please visit cnydiaperbank.org.