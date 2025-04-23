Shacksboro Trunk Treasure Sale set for May 3

One of the first area group yard sales is happening again this year located right in town with no traffic jams, easy parking and interesting items to satisfy everybody’s taste and wants.

The Shacksboro Museum will once again sponsor the annual Spring Trunk Treasure Sale on Saturday, May 3, on the grounds next to the museum at 46 Canton St. in Baldwinsville.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and sellers from around the area will be set up on the park lawn. There is off-street parking available. Buyers are encouraged to keep everyone safe and carefully drive into the park grounds through the gates, where there will be plenty of parking spaces on the grass on the left side of the park.

A variety of crafts and treasures from upwards of 25+ exceptional local sellers will be available including one-of-a-kind beautiful jewelry, artisan quilts and handsewn totes, unique items made from repurposed denim, birdhouses, crafts, household items, small furniture items, antiques, tools, fishing and camping gear, military patches, sports items, small collectables, puzzles, vintage clothes, handbags, dishes, assorted knickknacks and, of course, tons of yard sale goods.

The museum gift shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Many items including local-themed puzzles, Baldwinsville-themed items and a variety of lovely gift ideas are featured on the shelves inside the shop.

As well as other yard sales in the area being held that weekend, the Baldwinsville Public Library will host its annual Spring Book Sale.

The sale will be held at the library, 33 E. Genessee St., Baldwinsville on Friday, May 2, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday, May 3, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday, May 4, from noon – 4 p.m.