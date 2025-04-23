RecruitNY Returns

VILLAGE OF BALDWINSVILLE – As part of a statewide effort to increase volunteer firefighters, the Firefighters Association of the State of New York’s (FASNY) 16th Annual RecruitNY campaign kicked off with a press conference Wednesday, April 23, at the Northwest Fire District Station No. 1 located at 7911 Crego Road in Baldwinsville.

During the weekend of April 26-27, the Firefighters Association of the State of New York (FASNY) hosted its annual RecruitNY campaign, where hundreds of volunteer fire departments across the state of New York welcomed the public to experience what it’s like to be a volunteer firefighter.

RecruitNY began in 2011 as a FASNY initiative with the goal of boosting recruitment efforts and volunteer firefighter membership, to combat declining numbers. During this recruitment weekend, fire departments open their doors to the public and host tours, information sessions and live demonstrations of firefighting techniques. Visitors are able to receive hands-on experience by trying on turnout gear, engage with current volunteer firefighters to learn more about their experience and ask about how volunteer firefighting has enriched their lives, as well as their communities.

“FASNY is proud to be continuing its tradition of opening doors to educate the public, and showcase the importance and value of volunteer firefighting in the community,” said Gene Perry, president of FASNY. “Our hope is to inspire and encourage open house attendees to become part of a rewarding and honorable community service as a volunteer firefighter … I’ve seen every day the impact that our current volunteers have on their communities, as they selflessly serve. This impact can only continue to be felt if people sign up to join our ranks.”

There are currently approximately 80,000 volunteer firefighters statewide, however more than two decades ago there were roughly 40,000 more volunteers serving in these critical roles. Many local fire departments have continued to experience a significant decline in volunteer firefighters over the years. At the same time call volume has increased. These factors make FASNY’s RecruitNY outreach even more important, especially as New York State continues to be one of the states with the highest number of civilian fire deaths.

A survey facilitated by FASNY in 2024 found that 49% of New Yorkers expressed interest in becoming a volunteer firefighter. Two-thirds of respondents (66%) said they would visit their local fire station to gain more information on becoming a volunteer, while 55% would turn to a Google search. 98% agreed that volunteer firefighters and emergency medical services were important for the health and safety of their community.

RecruitNY presents the opportunity to recruit potential firefighters in an engaging and informative way that raises public awareness and highlights the personal satisfaction that comes with being a member of a volunteer fire department.

Interested individuals can visit recruitny.org/participants for more information. Visitors of all ages and backgrounds are welcomed and encouraged to attend.