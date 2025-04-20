BPL is planning exciting end of April Events

By Jacquie Owens

BPL Communications Librarian

Even though spring is limping into 2025, we are warm and cozy with amazing programs at the end of April. Join us for events that showcase music, animals, trees, and books. These are only the special events. Check our library calendar for weekly and monthly activities for all ages.

Don’t forget to vote on the Baldwinsville Public Library budget on Thursday, April 24, from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. at the library. If you live in the Baldwinsville Central School District, stop in and vote at the library.

Alpacas arrive at the library on Saturday, April 26, at 1 p.m. Live alpacas from the 7 Acres Farm will be in the community room to meet you!

Paul from the farm will tell you all about these wonderful animals, the qualities of alpaca wool, and how to make a craft (there is a $4 fee for craft supplies).

The alpacas are brought to you by the wonderful people at the Friends of the Baldwinsville Public Library.

Stop by again on Sunday, April 27 at 1:30 p.m. for the exhilarating tones of the Salt City Jazz Collective as they shake up the community room. In honor of Jazz Appreciation Month and brought to you by Music Performance Trust Fund, this free concert is 2 hours of joy.

If you haven’t had enough excitement, the library will have a nature lover’s lecture about trees on Monday, April 28 at 5 p.m. Jordan Historian, Elaine Peters will regale you with the importance of trees in our villages and the role they have played in history.

The closing of April brings the Baldwinsville Public Library Book Sale on May 2-4. Take a moment out of your spring cleaning to find your treasures at our sale of kind donations and weeded library books. Search for yours on Friday, May 2 from 9 a.m.–5 p.m., Saturday, May 3 from 10 a.m.–4 p.m. and Sunday, May 4 from noon–4 p.m.

Please do not donate any books between Friday, April 25 and Friday, May 9. We need the time to clean up after the sale.

While spring weather is iffy, the library has something for everyone! Call us with questions at 315-635-5631 or email at [email protected]. We’ll be glad to find the information for you.