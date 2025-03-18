BPL seeks trustee candidates

Baldwinsville Public Library is seeking candidates to fill two terms on its board of trustees.

One position will fill a five-year term, currently held by Mary Schmutz.

The other is a two-year term currently held by Liz Bates, who took over for Linda Clarkson. She left the board in September 2024.

The trustee election and annual library budget vote will take place on Thursday, April 24.

Those interested in running for these positions must be a U.S. citizen 18 years of age (or older) who have lived in the Baldwinsville Central School District for one year or more.

Potential candidates must file petitions (with signatures of at least twenty-five qualified voters who are currently residents of the Baldwinsville Central School District and have been residents for 30 days or more) with the Baldwinsville Central School District clerk at the district office on East Oneida Street by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 25.

Petition forms and instructions are available at the library.

The library board of trustees meets monthly and is responsible for policy and general supervision of library finances.

Current trustees are Craig Maguire – president, Mary Lou Carpinella, Mary Schmutz, Pamela Fallesen, Frank Valchine, Mary Anne Williams and Liz Bates.

All interested in supporting the library by running for election are encouraged to pick up a packet at the library circulation desk.

The public hearing for the 2024-2025 Baldwinsville Public Library budget will be at 6:55 p.m. on April 9 followed by the monthly business meeting of the BPL board of trustees at 7 p.m.

The public is welcome to attend both meetings.

If you have any questions, call or email us at 315-635-5631 or [email protected] .