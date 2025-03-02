So very many of us have childhood memories of crawling in to a warm bed and being tucked in on a cold winter night. But for some families in the Baldwinsville community that warm memory remains just a wish.

It was a cold, snowy day when several members of the Baldwinsville Lions Club gathered at the Ritter Community House in Baldwinsville Community Park (often referred to as Lions Park.) They were there that day to build beds and a student desk.

With help from the Baldwinsville Volunteer Center, the Lions had learned of a need for two beds and a desk for students in the Baldwinsville school district. They started working on this project by designing the furniture, then purchasing the lumber and mattresses. Financial donations helped support this project, along with donations of bedding to complete the project by two local chapters of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority.

After the lumber had been cut to the designated lengths, the Lions began sanding the rough lumber (after starting a fire in the wood stove.) Assembly was finished later that afternoon and the furniture was broken down for transport the next day. The children and their parents were grateful for this new furniture and the Lions explained they were glad to help them because that is what they do – serve.

Chartered in 1948, the bed and desk project was a continuation of Lion’s quiet service without fanfare to the community that has started its 77th year. The Baldwinsville Lions Club, like any one of the 49,000 clubs around the world and in 200 countries, dedicates itself to serving individuals with sight, speech and hearing challenges as well as striving to help children, diabetics, the elderly and the environment. Additionally, by supporting the Lions International Foundation, the local club also supports aid to disasters around the world. The 48 charter members of the club included respected community members such as Ray Cooper, Gus Rowe, Albert Falardeau, Harold Bovee and James Van Wie, to name just a few.

In the early 1960s the Lions became aware of a vacant and unused 35 acre parcel of land bequeathed to the village with a stipulation that the land be used as a public park. The land had been known as “Parker’s Hickory Grove,” and for many years served as the site of the county fair. The club approached the village board and asked permission to convert the site for public use, and, in concert with the village, transformed the site into Community Park.

Club member Joseph Ritter, the well known and loved principal of what was Elizabeth Street School took on the project of working through the New York State Conservation Department to have a boat launch constructed.

Later, when additional acreage of land adjoining the park became available, the Lions, working with the village sought grants to purchase the acreage.

Once the land was secured, Joe Ritter was instrumental in renovations of a fishing shack on the edge of the river in an effort to develop a community house.

There is so much more history of the park and the Lions over these last 77 years, and, in summary, “Where there is a need, there is a Lion!”

The Lions’ motto is simply “We Serve.”

Membership is open to all adults that desire to offer service to their community. The club invites any adult to reach out to learn more about the organization and consider membership. The club can sure use your help. To learn more about the Baldwinsville Lions Club, email [email protected].