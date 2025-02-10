Sunshine Horses recently announced the completion of a significant renovation project, including the installation of a fully accessible handicap bathroom, designed to enhance access for individuals with disabilities in the main barn located at 3721 Ver Plank Road in the town of Clay.

The project was funded by a $15,000 Agritourism Grant from the Onondaga County Department of Planning in addition to a designated gift from Rocco and Dianna Grosso.

“We are excited to be a part of Onondaga County’s robust agriculture business,” said Mary Minkoff, director of operations for Sunshine Horses. “As Sunshine continues to expand its programming, the ability to provide improved access to the farm for all individuals, including the elderly and those with disabilities, is primary and consistent with our mission.”

Key features of the new accessible bathroom include a wider doorway and ramp for easy wheelchair maneuverability, grab bars strategically placed near the toilet, raised toilet seat for improved transfer and adequate turning space within the stall.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon launched the Onondaga County Agritourism Grant Program to aid agritourism ventures with the projects that will grow and enhance their operations.

Sunshine Horses awarded the contract to Dave Beck Remodeling.

In a press release, Sunshine Horses expressed its gratitude for the contractor’s willingness to ensure the safety of the workers, horses and volunteers.

Founded in 2003, Sunshine Horses is an independent adoption agency committed to rescuing, rehabilitating, retraining, and rehoming horses.

Sunshine Horses is the first rescue in Central New York to be accredited by the Global Federation of Animal Rescues (GFAS).

Through volunteer support, grants and community donations, Sunshine has found loving homes for more than 300 horses and is one of the largest Standardbred rescue and adoption groups in New York State. For more information visit sunshinehorses,org