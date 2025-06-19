The cake will come out tomorrow…

To appropriate a part of the chorus from “Tomorrow,” When I’m stuck with a day that’s grey and lonely, I just stick out my chin and grin and … bake a cake. Yes, bake. I could have written “take a walk” or meditate, but I enjoy baking and its outcome. There is the precision of chemistry in baking and a good expectation that what you can taste in your mind will actually happen. Sure, and I speak from experience, there are all kinds of things that can go wrong but, for most of the time, the end product is within the edible category, especially if your day is especially gray or blue or whatever color mucks up your world.

So, having had more than my share of gray lately, I, eschewing talk therapy or walks in the woods, sought assistance from the internet and found, what I believe to be the best cake recipe ever. Hands down.

Now, if you are of the ilk that believes that everything has to begin with scratch, this recipe is not for you, it utilizes a good amount of ingredients that might be considered “processed.”

I used to think that way. Not a cake or pudding mix in the house. That is not true anymore. While I don’t know if I am committing some kind of culinary sin, I will ask forgiveness and eat another piece of this luscious, oh-so-satisfying cake.

So, what is this marvel? Its name is, are you sitting down? Italian Love Cake. It’s not only for Italians; a whole raft of ethnicities will find it as seductive.

There are three layers to this cake. The first two are baked together and the top layer is added after the cake has cooled.

Here’s the recipe:

Ingredients

Cake batter: 1 box (13.25oz). chocolate cake mix, 2 tablespoons instant coffee, ½ cup vegetable oil, 1 cup water, 3 eggs.

Filling: 32 oz ricotta cheese, 2/3 cup sugar, 4 eggs, 1 ½ vanilla extract

Topping: 1 5.9 oz box instant chocolate pudding mix, 1 16oz frozen whipped topping, 1 ½ cups of milk

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease, spray or line a 13 x 9 baking dish.

For cake batter: mix all ingredients together in a large bowl and set aside

For the filling: Mix the ricotta, eggs, sugar and vanilla in a large bowl until they are well combined.

Transfer the cake batter to the prepared baking dish and then carefully spoon the filling on top of the cake batter. Use a spatula to smooth the filling out, being careful not to mix it into the cake batter. Bake for 55-60 minutes or until an inserted toothpick comes out clean. You will find that the cake has exchanged space with the filling so that the ricotta is now on the bottom of the pan. Cool completely before adding the topping. You can make this part a day ahead of time or early in the day on which you want to serve it.

For the topping: In a large bowl, add milk and the pudding mix and whisk for 2-3 minutes until mixture thickens. Gently fold in the whipped topping. The topping will be a light brown. Spread on to the previously prepared cake.

My 13 x 9 pan wasn’t high enough to accommodate all of the topping, so I froze what I couldn’t fit into the dish and now I have ice cream of a sort. A surprise.

The end result is a three-layer delight. It has to be stored in the refrigerator, so plan ahead for that. It won’t last very long though…

This is a keeper. I hope you enjoy making and eating this gastronomic panacea not just for the gray or the blue, but for the joyous days too. And…what if you substituted lemon cake mix and instant lemon pudding? Do I have your attention?