To the editor: Cicero Republican primary

Dear Republican Voter,

As one-time political foes, we four former Cicero Town Supervisors are coming together to urge you to support and vote for the team led by current Town Supervisor Mike Aregano in the Republican primary on Tuesday, June 24.

This is the most important primary election Cicero has seen in a generation.

Mike is the incumbent Republican Cicero Town Supervisor. Yet this year, Mike did not receive the endorsement of Cicero’s Republican Committee. Instead, the committee selected a candidate who pledges to be a “part-time” supervisor, leaving the day-to-day responsibilities of Town Government to an unelected staff who is not answerable to the taxpayers. He hopes to cash in a $60,000 salary as a part-time supervisor while committing to his full-time efforts as Athletic Director for one of the largest school districts in Central New York – a rival of our own school district – and collect on that six-figure salary.

Why would the committee endorse someone who rarely, if ever, concerned himself with town issues? The answer is simple: Control.

Mike thinks for himself. As Supervisor, Mike has acted solely in the best interest of the town and not as a patsy for any political interest group. He advocates and stands up for Cicero Residents every day.

As Town Supervisor, Mike proposed a Town Budget that held the line on spending and called for no tax increase. But at the last minute, several town councilors added $600,000 in spending that and increased our taxes 3%. These Town councilors passed their spend-heavy budget despite Mike’s strong objection.

Mike cannot do this alone. That is why we also ask you to also support Chris Daniel and Jamie Pardee for Town Councilor. Having a team that acts in the interest of the town is always vital, but especially now.

As the Micron project in Clay develops, the need for housing will increase and Cicero is ripe for investment and developers looking to build.

We wish Micron well and hope it is successful. So do Mike, Chris and Jamie. But it is critically important that future housing and other property developments in Cicero be supervised. Mike knows that if development goes unchecked and not scrutinized by an advocate devoted to Cicero residents, our town will quickly lose its rural and suburban identity.

Cicero is home to you and to all of us. Please go to the polls on June 24 and support Town Supervisor Mike Aregano and Town Council candidates Chris Daniel and Jamie Pardee. Together, let’s keep Cicero a home for all of us.

PLEASE VOTE IN THIS YEAR’S REPUBLICAN PRIMARY – TUESDAY, JUNE 24TH

Respectfully,

Cicero’s Retired Town Supervisors

William Meyer, Town Supervisor 2020-2021

Chet Dudzinski, Town Supervisor 2004-2009

Judy Boyke, Town Supervisor 2010-2011

Joan Kesel, Town Supervisor 1996-2000