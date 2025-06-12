Ann Ferro: Gap year dreams

I think I need a “gap year.” You know, time away to be…well, less grumpy, stressed, outraged, disappointed ….wondering how things got to be this way. Seeking some light in a blue funk.

What I would do during this hiatus from my disconnected life is a tantalizing question.

First, I would make a list of the things that I would not do.

1. I would not shop for, store what I shopped for or prepare meals every day. Maybe once in a while when the spirit moves me, but every day? Yikes.

2. I would not agonize over the way the house looks. I don’t live in a magazine; it’s more like a yellowing old newspaper than Good Housekeeping.

3. I would not say yes to every ask for my time or my treasure. I would be clear that I am not open for business.

4. I will not unload the dishwasher or cart laundry up and down two flights of stairs and then figure out where to put the clean clothes that I’ve folded….not a chance.

5. I would not stay home. I would not miss my favorite TV programs, “All creatures Great and Small” and “Call the Midwife”… or reruns of “St. Elsewhere” and “Law and Order.”

So what would I do? I think I would order in a lot, or sample the cooking of eateries within a reasonable number of miles. Then there are no dishes to wash and put away. I would ignore all worrisome thoughts about nutrition and just go for what tastes good. If I ordered groceries delivered, I would find someone to put them away. I would hire someone to wash all my windows, sort and reorganize my closets and weed the garden. I would pack a lunch with peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and lemonade and take off to explore roads I had never been on.

I would dress as I feel; this would mean mostly jeans and sweaters, fully cognizant that how one dresses can indicate a level of respect. I will have respectful clothing at the ready should the need occur. The shoe thing is something else. Like many, I love shoes, however, gravity and the fallout from an overactive fork have left me needing, more than preferring, high top sneakers rather than stilettoes.

I would find and use services that qualify as self-care, even pampering, things like massages, hair care, mani-pedis, without feeling a gigantic guilt trip based on my acute awareness that there are people starving in other parts of the world or any of the other problems worldwide or local that keep me up at night. This is basically the same reason why I save the clean clothes out of dryer to fold while I am watching TV. Makes the time in front of the TV not feel so wasted.

I would continue to support all of the rescue groups that care for abused, discarded and unwanted cats, dogs and all of God’s creatures without voices. Once you hear their voices, you will understand.

I would engage in conversations about whatever topic without fear that I would offend someone. In this gap year, no one will be the so touchy, so fragile, the “if you don’t agree with me, you are toast” people. Gosh, how many times have people sidled up to me and in sotto voce told me that they agree with something I wrote, but were afraid to say it out loud for fear of being shunned or, in today’s parlance, cancelled.

In many ways, this gap year is a fantasy configured from snippets of memories of the 1950s and ’60s? I was as busy then, but I had more energy, not much hurt and, if it did, it went away. There was a sense that I was a part of something, a commonality, things shared and agreed on, people who didn’t assume that their view was the only view, a time when you could have conversations, discussions, even arguments without rancor. There was a something that united us. People argued over baseball but didn’t forswear speaking to someone who disagreed with them. It wasn’t that there weren’t pressures or life’s problems then. I guess that you felt that you had roadmaps, play books, values on which to lean when dealing with those problems.

And thinking whether I could have written this in the 1960s? Probably not. Now there are too many options, too many choices to knit into your life, to weave questions without answers. In 1960 we had one phone and it was a party line. Now we have six phones in the house and two cell phones … the latter’s power equivalent to something we couldn’t even imagine. Maybe that is why we often think of that time as simpler, because it was. We lived with the technology that existed. Our lives were lived in arenas that existed outside of the forces of big technology. We used it. It did not use us. Today, the technology offers too many options, too varied a field of choices, a far greater need to find the truth in all of this, with values that are conflicted by the overabundance of just about everything.

The one thing I wouldn’t be able to do in my gap year … fit into the clothing I wore in the wild hippie ’60s, even though I was only mildly hip, now mostly.

In my fantasy gap year, I would sit on my porch, hoping to hear the joy of children at play, neighbors chatting, lives being lived in homes they love. I would savor the moments, listening for that something for which I was searching.

In all honesty, I think I would be satisfied with a gap week, even a day.