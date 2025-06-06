Your letters: Cazenovia village election

Wheeler for mayor

To the editor:

I am a 40 year resident of Cazenovia Village and supporter of Kurt Wheeler’s reelection as our mayor. Kurt is a fellow veteran and, as a senior, I greatly appreciate his support of our CRIS and CASA Organizations whose missions are to help our seniors to “age in place.”

Following the closure of our college, Cazenovia is a \village in transition and requires the experience and skilled leadership that Kurt has provided. While my daughters live in other communities, they love to visit Cazenovia’s and I feel that Kurt will continue to help maintain the magnetism of Cazenovia village. Thank you Kurt!

Chuck Amos

Cazenovia

Encourages support for Wheeler

To the editor:

I am writing to encourage the Cazenovia voters to support Kurt Wheeler for mayor of Cazenovia.

I am a 43 year resident of Cazenovia, business owner, former football coach and current CAVAC and Cazenovia Fire department volunteer. I have known Kurt for over 30 years. In that time, I have witnessed his transformative leadership abilities with his students, athletes, community members and his service to our country as a Marine officer.

Leadership can be defined by 5 key verbs. They are: Modeling the way, Inspiring the shared vision, Challenging complacency, Enabling people, and Encouraging the hearts of people.

Kurt has lived these leadership verbs his entire life. Kurt is the homegrown story of a local kid from humble beginnings from a farm in New Woodstock. He left for college, then military service and then chooses to come home to serve his community. He is a retired Marine Corp colonel, an award-winning teacher and coach. As a husband, father of 4 daughters and foster parent to 13, a village trustee and mayor, he is a model of what community service is all about. We are privileged to have a person like Kurt in our community. His work is not finished, and his continued service is needed now.

Timothy P Ahern

Founder and Principle

Ahern, Murphy and Associates

Bell seeks reelection

To the editor:

It has been a privilege to serve as a village trustee in Cazenovia for the past four years.

I am running for another two-year term on June 17.

Of the three people running for the two trustee positions, I am the only person with experience serving on the board.

It would be an honor to be reelected.

Over the past four years I have served as commissioner for parks and recreation, tree commissioner and commissioner for public works.

I have gained valuable knowledge on how the village government is run. I have also had the privilege to work with our dedicated and hard-working village employees.

I would appreciate your vote for village trustee.

Cindy Bell

Cazenovia

Supporting Wheeler

To the editor:

I am writing to express my strong support for Kurt Wheeler in the upcoming village mayor election. As a proud Cazenovia High School alumna and former track and field athlete, I have witnessed firsthand Mayor Wheeler’s selfless and strategic commitment to the young people of Cazenovia.

Within the high school, Mr. Wheeler was known as a fair, strong, and approachable teacher, someone students can turn to for both academic guidance and personal support. His classes were the most engaging of my high school experience; you wouldn’t find a single student distracted by their phone in his room. He also led the Model UN and Project Café clubs, continuously improving them until they became two of the most successful clubs in the school.

I knew him best as Coach Wheeler. Having worked with many coaches over the years, I can say with confidence that Coach Wheeler stands apart. Even with 50+ girls on the team, he made sure every athlete had a role and a purpose. He instilled values, attitudes, and habits that shaped our team into strong young women: no negative self-talk, giving your best in every event, and knowing there’s always more left in the tank. He inspired us to believe in ourselves and empowered us to achieve our goals.

Women’s sports can sometimes be overlooked—but Coach Wheeler never let that happen. When we were without a home track facility my senior year, he spent countless hours transforming Lakeside Park into a viable practice space. The result? We won leagues, sectionals and had nine athletes medal at the NYS Championships—all without a real track. None of this would have been possible without Coach Wheeler’s relentless determination and “no quit” attitude.

It came as no surprise when he was named Northeastern United States Track Coach of the Year at the end of that season—a well-deserved honor. We are incredibly fortunate to have someone with his leadership, vision, and integrity leading our “Village Team.”

Whether you know him as Mayor Wheeler, Mr. Wheeler, or Coach Wheeler, he is someone who has likely made a positive impact on your life—and will continue to do so for years to come.

Reid McMurtrie

Cazenovia

Wheeler, a legacy of service

To the editor:

For nearly three decades, Kurt Wheeler has been a quiet but powerful force in the Cazenovia community, modeling the values of leadership, generosity, and public service to generations of local youth. In 1997, Kurt founded Project CAFE—Community Action For Everyone—a nonprofit organization dedicated to connecting young people with meaningful opportunities to serve others and give back to their community.

Since its inception, Project CAFE has offered students a wide range of community service projects, from organizing food drives and helping neighbors in need to volunteering and planning local events like the Caz 4th of July Parade, Burton Street Halloween Trunk or Treat, WinterFest Talent Show and the 9/11 Memorial Service. Under Kurt’s leadership, the organization thrived not just as a vehicle for service, but as a training ground for young leaders. He ran the organization on a volunteer basis, never accepting payment, driven purely by a passion for service and belief in the potential of young people.

After 25 years at the helm, Kurt made the thoughtful decision to retire and ensure that Project CAFE would continue to thrive long into the future. He advocated for the transition of the program from a community-based nonprofit to a partner with the district as also a school-sponsored club—an important step to ensure its sustainability and accessibility for future students. Under new leadership in Christina New and thanks to his vision, Project CAFE remains a vibrant part of student life in the Cazenovia School District.

“I am honored to have taken over the leadership of Project CAFE,” says New. “It continues to be a powerful part of our students’ lives, offering countless opportunities to serve and give back.”

Through the club, students learn the importance of giving back and are inspired to live lives rooted in service, just as Kurt modeled so selflessly for so many years.

The Cazenovia community owes a deep debt of gratitude to Kurt Wheeler. His decades of service have left a lasting legacy—not only in the events and projects completed, but in the values instilled in the hundreds of students he mentored. Project CAFE is more than just a club; it’s a living tribute to the power of one person’s vision to make a difference.

Thank you Kurt!

Christina New

Cazenovia

The leadership we need

To the editor:

As a fellow member of Cazenovia’s small business community, I’m writing to express my strong support for Kurt Wheeler, village mayor.

Running a small business in a town like ours takes grit, creativity, and a deep understanding of the local economy. We need leadership that not only values our contributions but actively works to create an environment where our businesses can grow and thrive. That’s why I believe Kurt Wheeler is the right person to continue leading Cazenovia.

Kurt is not only a lifelong resident and public servant, he’s someone who genuinely listens. He understands the challenges we face, including rising costs, shifting foot traffic, and the need to keep our downtown vibrant. He has consistently supported local entrepreneurs and recognizes that small businesses are the backbone of our town’s economy and character.

Through his thoughtful, steady leadership as mayor, Kurt has demonstrated a commitment to collaboration, clear communication, and support for local efforts that bring real benefits to both residents and business owners.

I’m confident that Kurt will continue to be a strong advocate for our small businesses, promote responsible growth, and preserve the unique charm that makes Cazenovia a special place to live, work, and visit.

Kelly McCrink, Owner By Kelly LLC

Cazenovia

Wheeler, commitment and dedication

To the editor:

We are writing to support the re-election of Kurt Wheeler as mayor of Cazenovia. We have had the privilege of knowing Kurt for many years and directly observing his boundless energy, work ethic, and deep commitment to serving his community. We are in a critical time of uncertainty for our village following the closing of Cazenovia College and the next two years will require a mayor with experience, commitment, and conviction to help us successfully navigate this challenge.

Kurt is 100% committed to service above self and this is engrained in everything that he does; mayor, teacher, Coach, Marine Corps officer, husband and father. While we have seen Kurt wear many hats over our 21 years as village residents, one of his most impressive roles has been as a leader, mentor, and coach of our high school cross country and track teams. His team philosophy and his dedication to his athletes was nothing short of remarkable. Regardless of athletic ability, Kurt treated everyone as equals and consistently emphasized teamwork. He had the uncanny ability to motivate young women to be the best they could be and he built a powerhouse program that was consistently one of the best in our region. Kurt not only developed his teams as athletes but, even more important, as young adults, citizens and members of the community.

We know personally the impact Kurt has on his student-athletes. He coached both of our girls all four of their years at Cazenovia High School in cross country and track. His mentorship to hundreds of young women over the years provided them a foundation of confidence and courage to succeed in life, well after they ran their last cross country or track race. Our girls went on to run successfully at the collegiate level and they still talk about how Coach Wheeler was the best coach, mentor, and leader they ever had.

Please vote on June 17 to reelect Kurt Wheeler as mayor of our wonderful village. We need his leadership more than ever.

Tony & Lynn Hart

Cazenovia

Supporting Lutter

To the editor:

I am writing to express my strong support for Jen Lutter in her candidacy for mayor of Cazenovia. At a time when our village is facing serious challenges—most notably the closing of the college and the resulting ripple effects on our local economy—we need bold, experienced, and forward-thinking leadership. Jen Lutter is exactly that leader.

Jen is a certified professional city planner with a master’s degree in city and regional planning. She previously served as the executive director for the Partnership for Community Development in Hamilton, where she proved her ability to bring tangible results. Under her leadership, millions of dollars in grant funding were secured, including a $625,000 grant to establish a business incubator and coworking space. She also created a small business fund during the height of the COVID-19 crisis—supporting local entrepreneurs when they needed it most.

For the past 14 years, our village has been under the same leadership. While we have seen some improvements in infrastructure, community services, and economic development, we are far from where we need to be, and where we should be. We are at a turning point, and the time has come for a shift in leadership—one that brings fresh ideas, proactive planning, and a real vision for the future. Jen Lutter brings all of that and more.

Our village deserves a leader who not only understands the complexities of urban planning and economic revitalization, but who has a proven track record of making it happen. Jen Lutter is that candidate. I urge my fellow Cazenovians to support her in the upcoming election.

Mike MacHugh

Cazenovia