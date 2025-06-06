Letter to the Editor: On the Lysander special election

To the editor:

About the special election in the town of Lysander on June 9 as to making the highway supervisor an appointed position rather than an elected position. I would like to share my opinion on this subject.

I have lived in the town for 58 years and voted for 40 years. I do not remember every having anyone on the ballot in November for this position other than the person that was chosen by the Lysander Republican Committee. This position was always unopposed. I moved away for 17 years and it was brought to my attention that during that time there was one election that someone ran on the Conservative line. Therefore, did your vote matter all those years? You didn’t have anyone else to choose.

From what I have heard the last three elected supervisors were not well received by the highway employees due to their lack of knowledge of the highway department. If you decide to make the position appointed, the board can interview and be able to select a qualified individual. This board has shown that they chose two times already individuals that were qualified as they had two resignations from that position this year.

This special election is not about who is running this year. The person running could be appointed by the board. It is about getting the best person for the job in future years rather than having a new supervisor every four years as has happened in the last three elections.

Either way, there is no 100 percent guarantee. You have to decide with this vote who you want to pick the supervisor – the Lysander Republican Committee or the town board. The committee may not get anyone knowledgeable to want to run and future town boards could be accused of nepotism by appointing someone they know instead of a qualified person.

I ask that you ignore all the noise and misrepresentation going on about this vote. Make your decision on what you feel is the best choice after learning about the options. I am disclosing that I the town supervisor’s mother so there is no appearance of hiding my identity, but I am entitled to my opinion.

Kathy Rode

Lysander