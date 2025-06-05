Ann Ferro: An investment in our future

There are people, nice people, out there who are sports wonks. Golf, basketball, football, lacrosse, soccer, tennis…on and on, they drink each event in with gusto. I am not one of them. Other things occupy my mind, keep me awake at night … other obsessions beyond collecting empty jars.

So, what is my wonk? Education. Schools. The treasure that we often take, if not for granted, far too lightly. Schools are the portals to the future. Education is the potential of humankind. It is the way we pass on learning from person to person through time and space. Think about that.

I had a relatively good education. It began at Our Lady of Perpetual Help parochial school in Brooklyn, grew at Carmel Central High School in Putnam County and matured at Syracuse University. I taught middle and high school social studies for 12 years and held a seat on a school board for one term – all stuff that bolster my claim to Education Wonk.

It was about 20 years ago that I decided to get another degree, this time in biology. In order to matriculate I found out, much to my dismay, that my 1960s education in that arena was old, stale, obsolete … toast! So much had, as the years passed, changed. Facts and information, new techniques, testing, especially the revelations produced by DNA research, a deeper dive into the functioning of our immune systems, etc. My knowledge was relevant between 1963 and about 1980. Here is just one example: Taxonomy. Back then I learned that living organisms were classified into one of two “kingdoms,” plant and animal. Not anymore. Actually, not for some time. Today’s taxonomy starts to define or separate organisms into “domains” of which there are three: bacteria, archaea and eukarya. Each of these is broken down into kingdoms, the latter of the three, the eukarya, includes protista, fungi, plantae and animalia. (We are in the last kingdom.)

Then there are things called prions, not even on the radar in 1963 – scary things that aren’t living but can really make living miserable. (Kwashiorkor and Mad Cow disease) I mean, who knew? Not me.

But today, thanks to our schools, teenagers, even pre-teens, are as comfortable with what I found to be “new” knowledge as they are with computers and other digital forms of data and communication. These youngsters can as easily discuss prions as they would how know to use their smart phones to do calculations for trigonometry. They are more cognizant of the world, more exposed to ideas and solutions than I was in high school, even graduate school

These youngsters have and continue to receive an education that is not only for now but a preparation for an indeterminate future. Who knows what will be next? That future seems to be fitted with the power of AI (artificial intelligence, not to be confused with the steak sauce as spoken of by the U.S Secretary of Education,) the ability of computers to surpass the human brain in solving problems from designing a car to diagnosing illness. Other than what I have gleaned from science fiction (do you remember that chilling scene in 2001 when Hal the computer takes over?) my knowledge of AI is wanting. Creating, utilizing and managing this wonder is part of their future, our future.

The schools are engines for economic, scientific, sociological, communal and personal success. Support for the schools is support for the preparation that will be relevant for the jobs in all fields that will exist, the citizenship that will guard our democracy, the vibrant health of a population involved in athletics, the creative impetus found in the arts, the community supported provision for and encouragement of academics, the trades, agriculture, service and citizenship.

The old three Rs are necessary but woefully insufficient. The modern classroom is not the equivalent of the one-room schoolhouse. Our modern schoolhouse must have access to the digital world, to hands on experience, to class size that supports the needs of all abilities, support services for opportunities to grow in a wide variety of knowledge areas, teachers who are well trained and recognized for their talent and devotion by that community.

When I write my check for the school taxes I consider it an investment in that future. It may be a bit self-serving, but students, our children, become the plumbers, the doctors, the coaches, the farmers, the entrepreneurs, the artists, the lawyers, the truckers, the carpenters, the cooks, the waiters…. who will serve you. Education is the pathway to the future for all of us.

And, supporting public education it is part of my obligation as a citizen. In fact, there is a sense of pride that I can touch the future this way. Kudos to the districts that passed their school budgets. For those that live in the districts that weren’t able to garner enough support for their school budget, I offer the following…

The cost of our day-to-day lives has caught us up short. From the price of eggs to what it takes to outfit a child for school; our budgets are stretched. It should logically follow that the cost of education would also increase. Schools do not get a break when it comes to keeping the lights on or maintaining clean, healthy environments. They face the same economic woes that each family faces, only on a larger scale.

Rejection of a school budget is not like deciding whether you will cut back on eggs or fashionable sneakers. As an easy target, it is not the way to express frustration about how the price of life has increased. When schools are forced to cut their budgets, it is tantamount to creating a cascade of loss that ultimately affects the lives of the students and the future of all of us. It follows … as always, the measure is not on the bottom line but far more importantly in the value that the bottom line creates.

And now, I am going to do something I avoid at all costs: Math.

It does seem in those districts where the budget did not pass, everyone should vote with a clear understanding of what percentages of increase mean financially to each taxpayer. How will the increase affect each household? Using my ancient education of the times tables and simple division: Multiply the dollar amount of increase by the assessed value of a house divided by $100 thousand, e.g. A tax increase of $8 per $100 thousand of assessed valuation would mean a total of a $24 increase in taxes for a house assessed at $300,000.

I do worry how we handicap our children when we can’t afford to give them the tools they will need to succeed, to move into whatever the future will be like with confidence and competence. Wonkiness.