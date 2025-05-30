Supports appointing highway superintendent

To the Editor:

On June 9, Town of Lysander voters will have the opportunity to make a meaningful change in how we ensure the safety and reliability of our roads. I urge my fellow residents to vote YES on the proposal to make the position of Highway Superintendent an appointed one.

Currently, the only requirements to run for this critical position are that a candidate must be at least 18 years old and reside in Lysander. That’s it. There is no requirement for experience in highway maintenance, engineering, management, budgeting, or any of the skills necessary to effectively oversee a department responsible for snow removal, road repair, and infrastructure planning.

As a resident and taxpayer, I find this deeply concerning. The individual in charge of our roads should be selected based on qualifications—not popularity, name recognition, or party affiliation. Our community deserves a professional with the experience and expertise to manage a complex operation that affects our daily safety and long-term infrastructure.

An appointed superintendent would be chosen by the Town Board through a transparent, competitive process that prioritizes skill and experience. This is how most specialized positions in government are filled—and for good reason.

Let’s take politics out of potholes. Vote YES on June 9 for a safer, smarter Lysander. (Polls are open Monday, June 9 noon to 9 pm at Lysander Town Offices and Beaver Lake Nature Center.)

Paul Dreher-Wiberg

Lysander