Ann Ferro: Garden carnage

When I wasn’t paying attention, gathering wool, worrying about world affairs, the economy, the threats to our democracy and such, something sinister was happening in my yard. It wasn’t that I lacked the senses to figure out what was happening, I was, as we tend to be, focused on those other things, among which was my flower garden. Or, what I remember of my flower garden.

I have pictures of a climbing rose, reaching up and over the roof of the garden shed and inching its way across wires that I’d strung between the shed and the house. How I indulged in the beauty of that rose bush. It was the showpiece of the border where I had successfully grown what I called my English garden, filled with tall multicolored blooms, delphiniums, fox gloves, liatris, echinacea, daisies, cosmos and such. These beauties lived in the sun while astilbe, bleeding heart and day lilies took up the floral parade as shade filled in that side of my border.

Across from this bountiful exhibit of “how-I-managed this-I-don’t-know,” was the border that edged up against the house. My grandmother’s rhubarb was the backdrop for lavender, sage, thyme, catmint, iris and salvia.

Beyond this section of the yard, I’d managed to plant Monarda, the assertive, obedient plant and a large clutch of spring-blooming blue flag. A wildly-healthy blood red climbing rose almost covered the window of the dining room and, in front of this profuse bloom, I had assembled a small collection of stunning coral bells, the perfect example of how colorful leaves can outshine the flowers by miles.

It was about five years ago that my roses began to die, followed by the delphiniums and their ilk. My guess about the cause of this carnage was that some kind of poison had leached out of a bag of mulch which had spilled its contents haphazardly next to the garden shed.

I removed what I thought was the culprit and hastily replanted, making sure that I added good soil and vetted healthy plants. But these plants withered and died. A sunflower trio simple turned to mush, the delphiniums turned brown and crispy. Across the path, my always prodigious rhubarb began to grow less leaves and the herbs simply disappeared. Even the pesky obedient plant began to show distress. Only the weeds seem to flourish.

What was going on? Did I consult people who knew more than me? Actually, that would have been easy, since I was always shocked that I had such a lovely garden.

But I had an ace under my gardening hat. My sister Joan is a Master Gardener. She has the certificate and the enormous garden to prove this. When I described what was happening, she put on her official Master Gardener outfit and traveled from Putnam County to examine and diagnose. She did this for two summers with no success.

Then she came to visit in the fall and showed me three black walnuts.

“You have a black walnut tree!” was her exclamation.

To explain how I had no idea what she was talking about, she had to show the tree to me. I thought that the squirrels were bringing the nuts to our yard to hide. Hey, I’m from Brooklyn were there was one tree, a maple, on our street.

So, what does a black walnut portend? Death … to many plants, even trees. Thanks to Google, I found out that a tyrant tree had grown silently behind the honeysuckle.

Like so many members of the plant kingdom, the black walnut produces a poison to protect itself. This poison, Juglone, is particularly powerful, greatly limiting what you can plant anywhere near, and near can mean many feet, the tree’s roots. It also explains why the hydrangeas that I planted in the back of the house and the line of arborvitae that lined the border of our property died.

Research left me with plantings that are not affected by Juglone.

So, last year I tried planting some of those flowers categorized as immune.

I guess the ones that I planted didn’t get the memo because this year, the only things that have arisen from winter sleep are forget-me-nots and ajuga. Daises are supposed to be immune, as are coneflowers. Neither made it through. So sad to see my rhubarb plant, a cutting from my grandmother’s rhubarb over 50 years ago, is now only four sickly-looking leaves. Maybe I can dig it up and replant it in my daughter’s garden. Just a thought.

This morning, while looking sadly at what was once my pride and joy, I tried to use adult reasoning and came up with a plan. I can’t fight that black walnut. Even if I cut it down at great expense, the root system will still pump out evil, plant-killing poison.

As I have learned encapsuled in a teacher’s motto…” monitor and adjust.” the barren, once-flower garden will become an area where I can sit and remember. A garden bench, an umbrella and some potted flowers are coming to life in my mental blueprint. I’ll mow closer to the house and, in the space between the lawn and the house, I’ll plant Juglone-resistant black-eyed Susans, hollyhocks and zinnias. OK, they may not make it either, but you have to try.

I loved that garden, not only because it was lovely, but because it was therapy, a meditation in a busy life. It was more than appreciation, rather the kind of thing that justifies the work as the work justifies the beauty.

I loved that garden because many of the plants were gifts, each one a connection that reminded me how much we are connected, need each other, as the life of the garden illustrates – plants, insects, people, animals, the earth, sun and water, part of the inherent beauty of the circle of life, including walnut trees, however constituted.