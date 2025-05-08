Ann Ferro: A tale of us

I am in love with reading, but I’ve become disenchanted with most chi-chi fiction about women these days. Whether in books or on the screen, the characters and plots involving females seem to be distant from what I have observed as plausible.

I, for instance, have trouble identifying with a woman who wears shoes that cost more than my first car or one who works out with her own personal trainer. My last pair of shoes, on sale of course, cost $39.50 and as for a personal trainer? I do see a physical therapist for my TMJ.

Don’t get me started about female chefs or cooks …whichever is the best title…who stand in their fantastically equipped kitchen and prepare elaborate brunches for large miscellaneous groups of people without breaking a sweat. I … well, I have no idea what we will be eating for dinner tonight. I didn’t know last night or the night before either.

So, when I found the opening page of a book beginning with our heroine dealing with a plugged-up toilet, I thought, “This is my kind of book.”

The plot continues with this grandmother, mother, wife, daughter, etc. dealing with recalcitrant adolescents, broken windows, dogs that a throw up on her new carpet, a car that is held together with hope and duct tape and not enough money to pay both the plumber and buy food.

She is, to be truthful, one of us, the “us” being normal people who slog through their days facing less-than-dramatic difficulties, but are very often overwhelmed with the ordinary things of daily life. Have you ever stood in the middle of a room not able to make a decision about which dreadful thing you should handle first? Is that old Calgon commercial, “Take me away!” a mantra to which you cling?

At my end of life’s spectrum of fun and games and clogged toilets you have to add to all those surprise things that stop working or work at less-than-optimal levels, a body that says, basically, “Are you kidding? Maybe 20 years ago, but now? Not a chance.”

Yes, there are octogenarians and whatever you call those who are in their 60s and 70s, perfectly healthy, functioning people. I’ve actually met some. In fact, I was one of them, but then my name came up in the well-known lottery of what else can go wrong and do I need to see a doctor?

Add to the list of things in the house that are not working the fear that some functionary is wreaking havoc on social security, health care, food safety, nuclear armament, the military and such … add joints that resist movement without a lot of pain, digestive problems that limit dietary preferences and recurring nausea from vertigo…and you have the model superannuated heroine that I know.

Life has so many ways of expressing itself. The media have, at least in my opinion, trained us to see normal as youthful.

Let’s take a breath here and ask why a twenty-something would be using a face cream to get rid of wrinkles and fine lines. Today, aspirational normal is without financial worries, political passion, any sign that another birthday has passed, storage space and thinning dry hair. Pick up any magazine that displays fashions and you will rarely, if ever, see those fashions modeled by someone with wrinkles and fine lines or someone who has to use a cane to get around. How are elderly – and there has got to be a better word – depicted?

And, where do the ordinary, arthritic, etc. people go to share their stories? There are groups that collect trading cards, ride motorcycles, prepare foods that no one has heard of, play mahjong and discuss books. Where are the gatherings for reminiscence or sharing tales of the latest medical woe? Where?

Maybe, someday, someone will write a novel, craft a TV program or movie that speaks to the reality of aging in our culture, the one where there is an inverse relationship between the number of remotes you need to turn on your TV and the number of people you can call friends, where the gathered wisdom of years of experience is supplanted by whatever is on TikTok, one where the need for community is subverted by distance, both in miles and interest, or where some people think that a missing Social Security check is no big deal.

While you are pondering this, I am going back to read this book that starts with an overflowing toilet. This seems more like a documentary come to think of it.