Support for Chapman

To the editor:

As a volunteer member of the Village of Manlius Parks and Recreation Board over the past two and a half years, I have had the great pleasure of working with Hank Chapman. In my experience, Hank has provided support to the board and its members. Hank consistently solicited ideas for improvement, worked at community events, and attended monthly meetings. Hank was a sounding board for innovation and encouraged creative ideas about the use of the village parks or community programming for families. Most importantly, Hank frequently checked in with board members, shared communication from the village trustees, and created a partnership between the village board and the parks and recreation board.

Hank’s historical knowledge of the village and its programs is a true asset. Hank was fair and balanced in sharing his knowledge. He delivered context about past village decisions and potential challenges that allowed the parks and recreation board to make informed decisions about key recreation programs such as the summer playground program.

Even amongst a group of volunteers passionate about recreation opportunities for village citizens, Hank and his wife Jenn were almost always the first to volunteer to attend and work village recreation events.

Perhaps you have seen them smiling as Mr. and Mrs. Claus at trunk-or-treat, at Perry Springs Park and Fish Hatchery, in a Fourth of July parade, at a welcome table at the ski and skate sale or handing out treats at a family Valentines Day dance.

I have a great respect for the time and energy Hank has selflessly gifted to the village parks and recreation board thus am thrilled for the opportunity to cast my vote for Hank as village mayor. Please join me in supporting Hank Chapman for mayor.

Ashley Summers

Manlius

Manlius residents need a choice

To the editor:

Once again, the residents of the Village of Manlius are faced with an uncontested race for Mayor and Trustee on March 18th.

Unfortunately, that means no fresh innovative choices only predetermined results. But vote we must to fend-off voter apathy.

I know the process of getting your name on a ballot may be daunting for the uninitiated and inexperienced. And stepping into the arena of our current polarized political environment may give some pause. But it’s not an election without having a choice.

I for one, will certainly vote. But not for any of the unopposed candidates on the ballot.

Rather, I shall exercise my option to write-in a name for mayor and both Trustee positions. And I encourage my fellow village residents to do the same.

Because we deserve choices…

And we do have choices. There are several former elected village officials and appointees as well as current village Planning/Zoning Board members just to name a few. Perhaps you have a neighbor who would bring a dynamic point view to the Village of Manlius Board. Maybe even you!

And there is precedent…

In 2011, an uncontested election for a single Trustee position was held. There was one candidate on the ballot. While another staged a stealth write-in campaign and won by a single vote with less than 40 total votes cast for either candidate.

Your vote… Your choice… Your voice…

This is our call to action. With some thoughtful consideration and organization the Village of Manlius voters can set aside status quo politics and non-competitive elections.

We have the privilege and the power to write-in those who can best represent our vision for our village.

Mark-Paul Serafin

Former Mayor of Manlius

Proud to support Chapman for Mayor

To the editor:

I am writing to express my strong support for Hank Chapman in the upcoming Village of Manlius mayoral elections on Tuesday March 18. His leadership, experience, and vision make him the best choice for our community.

I am a village resident, a member of the planning board, and have worked alongside Hank on various committees. I have observed and worked with him firsthand to improve our infrastructure in the village through his role as village board member, deputy mayor, and committee work.

Hank is open-minded, asks thoughtful questions, and truly listens to both residents and colleagues. He challenges assumptions and pushes boundaries to ensure decisions are deliberate and well-informed. This is evident in every interaction I have with Hank – whether in one-on-one conversations, attending village board meetings as a resident, or collaborating on committees.

One recent example was on our drive thru committee, where we discussed our current village code versus what the future could be. Hank came to every meeting prepared—with resident feedback, research on other communities, and a strong ability to lead productive discussions, including our community forum.

During my time on the Revitalization Committee, I saw firsthand how Hank was consistently motivated to seek new grants and advance efforts to make our downtown more inviting. He came to every meeting prepared with ideas and research, demonstrating his commitment to strengthening our community.

I strongly believe that working across party lines is essential for the betterment of our society. While I have supported Democratic candidates more often in recent years, I have always voted for Hank Chapman when his name was on the ballot because of his dedication and leadership.

This year, I am proud to support him once again – this time for mayor – because he is the leader our village needs. I encourage my fellow residents to vote on Tuesday, March 18 and join me in supporting Hank Chapman for mayor.

Bridget Maloney

Manlius

A vote for Pilewski is a vote for the Village of Manlius

To the editor:

In 2013, when Tom Pilewski ran for his first term on the Manlius Village Board of Trustees, I wrote a letter to the Eagle Bulletin editor urging my fellow residents to cast their votes for him. At that time, my endorsement was based on my decades-long friendship with Tom, his wife Lisa, and their family, his comprehensive and relevant professional career encompassing sales, management, entrepreneurship, and academia, and his smart, reasonable, let’s-get-it-done approach to problem solving.

A dozen years later, Tom has an established track record, and I am back to endorse him again.

As a trustee, Tom has demonstrated his tireless commitment to our village in a number of ways: he is responsive, actively engaging with neighbors and community events; he takes his service on the Board seriously, utilizing his membership to enhance the quality of our village infrastructure and economy; and perhaps most importantly, he is a fierce advocate for maintaining the budget and containing expenditures, prioritizing the taxpayers’ “wallets,” as well as their needs and wants. He led, for example, the board’s efforts to transition to energy-efficient street lighting and to secure a new information technology provider, a projected savings of $20,000 a year!

Tom’s resolve to keep costs down is unwavering.

On March 18, village board elections will once again give us a voice and an opportunity to shape and strengthen our community. I strongly encourage you to show up, to keep the momentum growing, and to cast your Manlius village trustee vote for my friend Tom Pilewski.

Jennifer Bohanan

Manlius