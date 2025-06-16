High school students help improve CPF trails, raise funds for Class of 2027

CAZENOVIA — On June 7, National Trails Day, more than 20 high school students joined Cazenovia Preservation Foundation (CPF) at a workathon event aimed at improving the organization’s public trails.

Tenth-grader Nolan Campagna organized the event as a fundraiser for the Cazenovia High School Class of 2027.

“I aimed to organize a class fundraiser that would benefit the greater Cazenovia community,” said Campagna, who is vice president of the class. “I thought of CPF because I’ve enjoyed past volunteer work with [that group], share its goals of preserving and making accessible shared natural areas, and have a real interest in biology and environmental conservation. I’m so grateful CPF partnered with our Class of 2027 and hope the student workathon with CPF will become a tradition.”

According to CPF Communications and Development Specialist Mary Kate Gutierrez, the students cheerfully worked throughout the rainy morning, moving and spreading wood chips, shoveling gravel, and pulling invasive Japanese knotweed and garlic mustard plants at CPF’s Willow Patch, Carpenter’s Pond, and Fairchild Hill properties.

The students collected pledges from family members and friends for a certain dollar amount for each hour they volunteered.

CPF offered two two-hour shifts, and students chose to work one or both.

“Nolan did a great job organizing this event,” said CPF Executive Director Jen Wong. “I am, of course, happy to see fresh wood chips on the trail and the other improvements, but these kinds of events are about so much more. It was very gratifying to watch these students, Class of 2027 parent volunteers, and our CPF stewardship staff and board volunteers working side by side. I left the event with an overwhelming sense of hope that the culture of volunteerism we value so highly in this community will carry on.”

The mission of CPF is to protect the historic, agricultural, and natural resources surrounding Cazenovia for the benefit of the community.

Craig Buckhout, CPF’s newly elected board vice president and land stewardship committee co-chair, said it was inspiring to see so many young people enthusiastically dedicating their time to support CPF’s mission, especially at 8 a.m. on a Saturday.

“They improved trail accessibility, helped reduce the impact of invasive species, and discovered local trails that many had never explored before,” Buckhout added. “Each of them now shares a personal connection to these natural spaces and can take pride in the meaningful impact they made.”

To learn more about CPF and its work, visit cazpreservation.org.