ESM Spartan Garage hosts annual car show

EAST SYRACUSE MINOA CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT – East Syracuse Minoa’s Spartan Garage hosted its 20th annual car show under sunny skies on June 7.

There were classic cars from decades past parked on the grass of the district’s high school that were brought out for the occasion by various community members, including a vehicle from as far back as 1912.

The main draw shown off this year, however, was the project car the students from that automotive program have taken the time to restore themselves: a 1972 Plymouth Barracuda boasting a 392 Hemi engine with 485 horsepower and a five-speed manual transmission.

That car is being raffled off, and people can still enter for a chance to own it by filling out and sending in the form found on spartangarage.org.

The winner’s name will be announced in person at the high school at 6400 Fremont Road in East Syracuse and over Facebook Live on Sunday, July 20 at 8 p.m.

The money collected with the raffle goes back into the Spartan Garage program for the purchasing of vehicle parts, other necessities for future projects, and a scholarship account for ESM seniors who apply.

Mike Edmunds, the high school’s automotive instructor, has taken the newly spruced-up car for a test drive and he said it delivers “a lot of power” and “rides smooth.” He added that it’ll drive well at highway speeds and that it has a good fuel economy.

“It’s gonna be a really nice, rock-solid car,” Edmunds said. “It gives me a little shiver down my back every time I’ve driven it because it just sounds so good.”

Through this school year, the students have worked on the interior trim and circuitry of the muscle car, making sure everything from the brakes and tires to the wiring for the air conditioning is shipshape.

“They come down every day and they’re curious about it the entire way, and that’s why we do it,” Edmunds said. “It gives them an opportunity to see how the process is done.”

Much of the metal for the Barracuda was replaced through Silvernail’s Restoration and Collision in Oneida, and the paint color is plum crazy purple in loving memory of a student’s father who passed away before school started this year since that was always his favorite color.

Edmunds said the Spartan Garage students build up the right skills, explore their interests, and earn enough experience to know which route they’d like to pursue should they choose to enter the automotive industry after ESM, whether that’s specializing in customization or working at a dealership.

They also work on different ESM teachers’ cars out of the school garage from time to time if they’re in need of fixing.

Edmunds, who became the Spartan Garage instructor in 2020, was part of the group that originated the yearly car show in 2005 under former shop teacher Ryan Beckley, who continues to help out the cause.

Sponsors for this year’s event included the Minoa business Signtastic Designs, and under the tents there were raffle baskets donated by other local businesses. All the while, disc jockeys John Carucci and Tony Fallico of Dinosaur Radio were on hand spinning tunes and grilling up burgers.

With their parents assisting with the selling of tickets, the ninth, 10th, 11th and 12th graders involved in the Spartan Garage club and its connected class were also there through the morning and early afternoon with their project car, the product of numerous hours of work on their part.